Why Iowa Republicans Who Once Opposed Trump Are Ready to Vote for Him





Kellerton, Iowa CNN —

Shanen Ebersole votes for Donald Trump. With many reservations, but without any hesitation.

“It’s definitely a vote for Trump,” Ebersole said. “I’m happy to do it with the choices we have. I don’t think there’s any other way to vote.”

Ebersole was a Nikki Haley supporter when we first met before the Iowa caucuses. Trump won 59 percent of the vote in the conservative Ringgold County caucuses; Ebersole was one of only 16 votes for the former South Carolina governor.

Once Trump clinched the Republican nomination, Ebersole thought a bit about voting for a third party. But her maverick side has its limits. Her family and her farm come first, so she went home with Trump.

“Because we have to put the American people first,” she said in an interview along the fence of the Ebersole cattle ranch. “I think the policies that the Harris-Biden administration has put in place are hurting that. They’re hurting our land, and they’re hurting middle Americans the most.”

Ebersole is part of our All Over the Map project, an effort to track the 2024 campaign through the eyes and experiences of voters who live in key battleground states and are members of critical voting blocs or precincts in those states.

Iowa was a battleground in early 2024, the first test of whether Trump’s grip on the GOP had been loosened by his 2020 defeat, his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, or any of the myriad criminal and civil lawsuits he has faced since leaving the White House. Trump won the caucuses with 51% of the vote, the start of a march toward the nomination that proved his grip on the party remains firm but also exposed significant weaknesses.

One of them was among the Republican women like Ebersole who supported Haley or other GOP contenders because they objected to Trump’s combative and often caustic tone and, in many cases, saw him as straying too far from the conservative principles that had drawn them to the Republican Party.

Iowa, of course, is not considered a battleground in this year’s general election. Ebersole’s relatively straightforward decision to support Trump despite his reservations helps explain why.

In the 12 presidential elections since 1976, Iowa has been evenly split in its choice of president. But Republicans have dominated lately. Trump won in 2016 and 2020. Both U.S. senators are Republicans, as are six of Iowa’s seven constitutional offices.

Ebersole shared a fairly common view here: that the Democratic Party leans more liberal, more coastal, and more in favor of government mandates on climate and land policies.

“I’m not saying there aren’t things we can do to improve ourselves,” Ebersole said. “But if you talk to a lot of us, we’re already doing things. There’s a huge regeneration movement here in the Americas by choice, not by mandate. I think that’s the main thing in politics, is that we have a choice. We don’t have to choose. We just want to live in the middle of nowhere, raise cows and feed our neighbors across the country.”

Ebersole said Trump's trade policies were better for his business.

It was much harder to import beef, she said. Today, most of the meat you eat on the shelves of American supermarkets is not American beef, and that really concerns me. She sees Vice President Kamala Harris as more liberal and more likely to favor an activist government than President Joe Biden.

“She’s willing to impose her agenda on those of us who live totally different lives,” Ebersole said, linking Harris to California’s policies. “Our California ranching friends are being completely decimated by policies and government. Not by weather, not by any of those things, but by government policies.”

Harris served as California's attorney general from 2011 to 2017 and has worked in Washington since becoming a senator and now vice president.

The debate is different here than in the swing states. In recent visits to Arizona and Pennsylvania, for example, some of our Republican voters who aren’t Trump fans said they would give Harris a chance to make her case. But in Iowa, Republicans in our group were highly critical of the vice president and more comfortable with the idea of ​​returning to the GOP despite the issues they may have with Trump and his most vocal MAGA allies.

Most people who vote for Trump are just quiet people who want to live their own lives in their own place, Ebersole said. We're willing to tell those people to shut up a little bit.

It may seem odd to visit Iowa, given its status as a red state, when you consider each candidate’s strategy for winning 270 electoral votes. But we wanted to better understand why those who were so critical of Trump early in the campaign cycle are so comfortable supporting him now. We wanted to get a firsthand look at how our Iowa group, the first we visited in August 2023, views the race now that Harris has replaced Biden as the Democratic leader and chosen a Midwestern governor, Tim Walz of Minnesota, as her running mate.

“He's trying to figure out how to handle it,” Cedar Falls businessman Chris Mudd said of Trump, whom he wholeheartedly supports. “I think he spends too much time criticizing and complaining. I think he's going to get back on his feet. I think he's going to get back on his horse.”

Mudd owns Midwest Solar, and the business is strong in part because of the Biden administration's clean energy tax incentives.

But Mudd would gladly give up that aid in exchange for Trump's regulatory and immigration policies.

“If I were just selling government incentives, I don’t think business would be very good,” Mudd said in an interview at his home. “But that’s not what we’re selling. We’re selling the power of helping people save money.”

Mudd also believes that Trump is being tested more on the international stage.

“I think about what’s happening in the Middle East,” Mudd said. “Who would I want to see brokering that peace? Kamala or Donald Trump?” And for me, it’s simple.

Mudd believes the media is too lenient with Harris, and he echoes Trump and his MAGA media allies in complaining that the vice president rarely takes questions from reporters. He also echoes another line from Trump, suggesting that there is no chance Harris will win a fair election.

There have been shenanigans, Mudd said when asked what he would think if Kamala Harris won the White House. I don’t think she has a chance of winning in a fair fight. I just don’t believe it’s possible. I really don’t believe it. A lot of people like me would think the same thing: If Kamala Harris gets 81 million votes, something has gone seriously wrong.

Betsy Sarcone considers such discussions a waste of time.

“I don’t believe in the election being stolen,” said Sarcone, a mother of three who lives in suburban Des Moines. “If she wins, she wins. I’m not going to join that movement.”

But the fact that Sarcone is considering voting for Trump is a big change from when we first spoke a little over a year ago.

She then said it was time for the Republican Party to find new leadership and that if the 2024 election ended in a rematch of the 2020 election, she would vote for Biden.

But Sarcone said food prices are still too high and his real estate business is too slow.

“I would describe myself as someone who has resigned himself to voting for Donald Trump,” Sarcone said. “I simply cannot vote for the status quo and I was in a better position during Donald Trump’s presidency than I am today.”

Sarcone has a negative view of Harris.

She's already in power, she said. She could have done something about the economy. She could have done something about the border.

Like others in our Iowa group, Sarcone places Harris to Biden's left.

I would say she is far left, she said. I would say she is awake.

Sarcone believes Trump is shaken by the switch to Harris.

“I think he's going about it the wrong way,” she said. “I wish he would stick to the issues and cut out the side conversations that aren't relevant.”

Sioux City attorney Priscilla Forsyth also believes Trump is out of his element now that Harris is his opponent.

She's pulling on his chain, Forsyth said. I don't think he knows what to think.

When we first met Forsyth last August, she was impressed by another Republican candidate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. But she quickly came to dismiss him as shallow and childish and turned instead to Haley.

Today, Forsyth considers Harris a radical and has no hesitation in voting for Trump.

“I see Kamala and Walz as being so far to the left that it worries me,” Forsyth said in an interview.

I'm comfortable with Trump. We've had four years of Trump. We know what Trump is. We know what to expect. We've all survived. I'm not voting for him to be my Valentine. I'm not voting for him to be my best friend. I think he's done a good job running the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/18/politics/iowa-republicans-trump-2024/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos