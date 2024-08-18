Fox News Anchor Confronts JD Vance Over Polls Showing Donald Trump Losing





With Vice President Kamala Harris pulling ahead of former President Donald Trump in several national and battleground state polls, Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream asked Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance how the campaign plans to handle those numbers.

Bream cited to Vance several polls that bode well for Harris, including a New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday that showed Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leading Trump in several key battleground states.

The host asked Vance how the campaign was responding to recent polling data, noting that “these are critical states that have to have a path to 270.”

To become president, a candidate must win 270 electoral college votes. Key states play a key role in the presidential race, and polls from these states are often considered more telling than national averages because the popular vote does not guarantee the White House.

The poll, conducted among 2,670 likely voters from Aug. 8 to 15, found Harris leading Trump in North Carolina, a key state that Trump won twice in previous elections, 49 percent to 47 percent.

In addition to North Carolina, the poll found Harris leading in Arizona with 50% of the vote, compared to Trump's 45%. However, Trump continues to lead in Georgia with 50% of the vote and Harris with 46% of the vote, and narrowly ahead in Nevada with 48% of the vote, compared to the vice president's 47%. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

“Are there changes? Is there a reconfiguration of what you're doing and the strategy? Because you're talking about your message, but it's not effective,” Bream asked Vance on Sunday.

The Ohio senator responded: “First of all, polls tend to dramatically overestimate Democrats. We certainly saw that in the summer of 2020 and the summer of 2016, and of course, a lot of those polls were wrong on Election Day.” He did not provide any indication of any campaign changes.

Newsweek reached out to Vance's press team and the Harris campaign for comment via email Sunday.

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally on Aug. 15 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. With Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump in several national polls and in recent battleground states, Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream asked Vance how the campaign plans to handle those numbers. More Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Vance's comments echo the Trump campaign's press release in response to the Times/Siena College poll, which said it was “once again, a perfect example of how the 2020 vote between President Trump and Joe Biden is being used to create a false lead in favor of Kamala Harris.”

Vance added Sunday that Harris “had a slight spike in sugar a few weeks ago,” but then argued that internal data shows his levels “have already stabilized.” Vance did not disclose details of that internal data.

He continued: “If you talk to insiders in the Kamala Harris campaign, they are very concerned about their situation,” noting that inflation and the economy are key issues for voters in this election and that Americans “just don’t buy into the idea that Kamala Harris, who has been vice president for three and a half years, is somehow going to address the inflation crisis tomorrow in a way that she hasn’t done in the last 1,300 days.”

Bream pressed Vance again, saying that doesn't line up with more recent polls, such as a recent Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll that put Harris ahead of Trump in the national race by 4 percentage points.

“These are recent numbers,” she said. “If you think the dynamics are not changing or your internal polls suggest otherwise, all the other polls that are out there show strong momentum in his favor.”

The Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted online between August 9 and 13 among 2,336 American adults, including 1,975 registered voters. It found that among registered voters, 49% would vote for Harris and 45% for Trump. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Vance responded: “There are a lot of polls that actually show it’s flatlining and leveling off. Of course, ABC/Washington Post was a wildly inaccurate pollster in the summer of 2020. If you see the numbers that we’re seeing and you actually talk to the American people, I’m extremely confident that we’re going to be in a good place come November.”

Vance did not specify whether internal polls suggested Trump had a significant lead over Harris. He also did not specify which polls he was referring to.

The senator added: “What we saw consistently in 2016 and 2020 is the media using fake polls to reduce Republican turnout and to create division and conflict with Republican voters.”

Every poll has a margin of error, which must be taken into account when interpreting the results. National poll averages combine the results of many polls and are updated regularly as new data becomes available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/shannon-bream-confronts-jd-vance-polls-donald-trump-losing-1940816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos