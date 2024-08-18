Monument to History Battle between US and China over the future of Mao's secretaries Journal | China

In the early hours of June 4, 1989, Li Rui, a veteran of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), stood on the balcony of his apartment on Chang'an Boulevard in central Beijing. He could see tanks heading toward Tiananmen Square.

For weeks, nearly a million protesters gathered peacefully in Beijing’s square to demand political reform. But they failed. Instead, as Li observed from his unique vantage point, troops opened fire, killing several thousand civilians. It was the worst massacre in recent Chinese history. Soldiers fired their machine guns indiscriminately, sometimes at the ground, sometimes at the sky. Li wrote in his diary. A black weekend.

The first-hand account of an event that the Chinese government has systematically tried to distort and erase from the historical record is one of thousands of observations noted in Li’s diaries, which he meticulously kept between 1938 and 2018. Few people, especially not of Li’s stature, have kept such detailed records of this tumultuous era in Chinese history. Those diaries are now the subject of a highly controversial lawsuit, which begins on Monday.

Li Rui, who spent his life at the heart of the political elite, although he became a bold critic of the ruling Communist Party. Photograph: Goh Chai Hin/AFP/Getty Images

Born in 1917, Li was a young idealist who joined the Communist Party. After the Communists seized power in 1949, he rose through the ranks to become Mao’s personal secretary in 1958. But that would not last. Amid the turmoil of the Cultural Revolution, Li was subjected to political persecution, including more than eight years in solitary confinement. It was not until Mao’s death in 1976 that Li returned to the Party’s upper ranks. He became one of the most outspoken members of the liberal and reformist faction, observing from the inside the crackdown on dissent that intensified under his close acquaintance Xi Jinping.

Li’s papers are thus a crucial archive. It’s hard to overstate their importance, says Joseph Torigian, a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. But on Monday, a court in California, not China, will begin hearing a trial over the fate of the diaries, the culmination of five years of legal wrangling that has complicated Li’s legacy since his death in February 2019 at age 101.

Pages from one of Li's meticulously kept diaries. Photography: Hoover Institution

For several years before his death, Li’s daughter, Li Nanyang, who lives in the United States, had been scanning, transcribing, and cataloging her father’s papers, before transferring them to the Hoover Institution, the leading archive of CCP history in the United States. Li Nanyang and Stanford say this was in line with Li’s wishes. On January 30, 2017, for example, he recorded a meeting with his wife, Zhang Yuzhen, to discuss the issue of my diaries. Zhang agreed with my decision to let Hoover keep the diaries, he wrote.

But on March 21, 2019, a lawyer for Li’s widow wrote to Stanford, claiming she owned the diaries and demanding their return. The 89-year-old quickly filed a lawsuit in Beijing, arguing she was the rightful heir to Li’s estate. In May of that year, Stanford filed a countersuit in California to eliminate Zhang’s claim to the documents. Thus began a legal battle between one of the world’s top universities and an aging widow who Stanford says is a front for the Chinese government.

Why would Zhang, now in her 90s, spend years and millions of dollars fighting over a collection of newspapers?

Zhang's lawyers, who did not respond to interview requests, say the matter is a privacy issue. The documents reflect deeply personal matters, including intimate correspondence, his lawyers say. The ongoing violations of his privacy have caused him severe emotional distress.

But others are skeptical. There is every reason to believe that the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] Stanford’s lawyers have argued that Ms. Zhang is conducting this litigation behind the scenes. Simply put, Ms. Zhang does not have the financial means to pay the attorneys’ fees incurred on her behalf. Ms. Zhang’s lawyers deny any interference by the Chinese government.

Students in Tiananmen Square, Beijing, May 1989. Photograph: Jeff Widener/AP

“It’s simply a question of control,” says Ian Johnson, author of a book on China’s unofficial historians like Li. Under Xi Jinping, China’s leader, the party has made clear that it cannot allow competing narratives about what happened in the past.

In many countries, the diaries of a political leader are kept in archives, accessible to researchers or the public. In China, it is the other way around. In 2013, Xi Jinping warned against historical nihilism. For historians, this means that after a period of relative openness, archives were closed one after another. In 2012, the archives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were closed.

abruptly closedreopening the following year with 90% of the documents redacted.

That’s why Li’s diaries are particularly valuable to researchers. The details are mind-boggling, says historian Frank Diktter. Buried among notes about the political elite are details about how many laps he swam in the pool and how many times he got up to go to the bathroom at night. Outside of the domestic details, Diktter says it’s unimaginable that his diaries could be exposed in today’s China. When you have a monopoly on power, you develop an obsession with secrecy.

Li was well aware of this trend. In 2013, he said in an interview, “There are classified Party documents on the Cultural Revolution, I heard they were all burned.” Such snippets were collected by Stanford to argue that Li wanted his documents kept at Hoover. But Zhang’s lawyers found their own evidence in Li’s voluminous writings and interviews. In 2014, he said, “Li Nanyang is Li Nanyang, and I am myself. My thoughts and opinions are well known and expressed in my books and articles. Li Nanyang is my daughter, but she cannot represent me, and I do not authorize her to represent me.”

A pro-democracy protester in 1989. Photograph: Mark Avery/AP

Li Nanyang, herself a vocal critic of the CCP, does not dispute that she and her father did not always see eye to eye. He wanted to save the party. This is not my idea. This is not something that shows my father will not work with me. [to donate] its historical materials.

Zhang denies there is a conspiracy to hide Li Rui's diaries from the public. Her legal documents state that she is only seeking Li Rui's original handwritten diaries, not the entire set of documents held at Hoover's, and that Hoover is free to make copies for researchers.

But historians say the original manuscripts are essential, especially when history is disputed. It's crucial to have the manuscripts, Diktter says. Because, ultimately, the whole case rests on them. Credibility rests on that.

He would have known how difficult it would have been for [the diaries] to see the light of day [in China]Johnson said. I really think he wanted to give them to Hoover.

Li died without a will. His daughter claims that this is because if he had made his intentions public, including having his will notarized, he would have gotten into trouble with the government. Zhang’s lawyers have cited a draft of a will in which Li stipulated that his children should not participate in the publication of my journals. Stanford says he has never seen evidence of this draft.

A Beijing court long ago ruled in Zhang’s favor. A second lawsuit filed in Beijing by Li Nanyang’s sister, seeking the return of the papers relating to their mother, Li Rui’s first wife, also won a ruling in favor of the documents. But the 40 boxes filled with pages and pages of Li’s dense scribbles, documenting dramatic and often murky developments in 20th-century China, remain at Stanford for now. Some legal experts have pointed out that this week’s trial may simply be about whether a U.S. court should respect a ruling in a foreign jurisdiction. But for academics, the stakes are higher. The diaries are a monument to history, Diktter says.