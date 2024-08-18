Trump criticizes Harris as too radical, ridicules her appearance, mocks Luzerne County rally





Former President Donald Trump took the stage to chants of “USA! USA! USA!” and then called Vice President Kamala Harris a radical, left-wing lunatic at a rally Saturday in Wilkes-Barre Township.

“She wants to destroy our country,” Trump said to cheers from the crowd at his fifth rally inside Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. “If I don’t win, you’re going to have a 1929 depression.”

Speaking in an arena with far more empty seats than at his previous rallies, Trump used a range of insults.

He called the Biden-Harris administration stupid and grossly incompetent. He called Harris’ father a Marxist and she a “nation-wrecker who’s more liberal than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.” He also mocked her laughter.

Did you hear her laugh? It's the laugh of a madwoman, the laugh of a lunatic, Trump said. They told her not to laugh. I was waiting for her to laugh because the moment she laughs, the election is over.

He referred to a recent Time magazine cover featuring a drawing of Harris that he said made her look as beautiful as actresses Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor. Trump didn't believe it.

I say I'm much more handsome than her, he said.

Alexandre Monelli

/

WVIA News

Former President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.

He also criticized Harris on more conventional issues. He compared her proposal to end price gouging by big food companies to price controls that have never worked in other countries.

He criticized the Biden-Harris administration's decision to cancel student debt and its promises of free, universal health care.

“What they are doing is a communist takeover of the country,” he said. “They are a threat to democracy,” he added.

He promised to control inflation, which he called the Kamala inflation tax, and mortgage rates. He said he would make America affordable again and restore what he sees as a country in decline.

If we win, the American dream will still be alive, for your beautiful children, he said. Your grandchildren will have the American dream. He will be back with us. His radical liberal policies, of course, and horrendous inflation have decimated the middle class and have strained the finances of millions of American families.

Trump said the nation was not at war in Ukraine or the Middle East during his presidency because other nations respected the United States, but that is no longer the case.

I could stop what's happening in the Middle East with a few well-made phone calls, he said.

At one point, the former president handed the microphone over to Daniel Campo, a former Venezuelan resident whose family fled communism first in Cuba and then Venezuela. In 2007, they arrived in the United States.

Campo, a pilot, said his family left because Venezuela began modeling its education system on Cuba's.

“We are on a path that leads us to what Venezuela has become, and the only way right now to avoid continuing on that path is to make Trump the new president,” he said.

USA! USA! USA! the crowd chanted again.

Trump has vowed to close the borders, claiming Harris was the border czar who allowed 20 million illegal immigrants into the country, some of whom he raped and killed.

“What is happening to our country is shocking. It is unacceptable. And we are going to carry out the largest deportation in the history of our country,” he said.

Harris was never a border czar. President Joe Biden appointed her to lead a group tasked with finding solutions to control immigration.

Trump also addressed Harris' decision to choose Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate over Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

They refused him because he is Jewish, Trump said.

The crowd booed.

Any Jew who votes for her or a Democrat needs to have his head examined, he said. There has never been a more dangerous time since the Holocaust. If you are a Jew in America, you have never experienced anything like this.

Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff, is Jewish.

Trump arrived to speak in a familiar setting but in a political atmosphere far different from that of just a month ago.

In his 12th visit to northeastern or north-central Pennsylvania — and second to the state since a failed assassination attempt — his race with Harris remains tight statewide and nationally.

The difference is that Trump led most national and Pennsylvania polls when President Joe Biden was the Democratic nominee. He trails Harris in many national and state polls.

In a Franklin & Marshall College poll released Thursday, Harris leads 46% to 43%. Three other state polls conducted last week showed similar results, while two others released since Thursday showed Trump with a one-point lead.

Taking into account margins or errors, the race in Pennsylvania is virtually tied, but Harris is doing better than Biden.

Harris is scheduled to begin a one-day tour of western Pennsylvania on Sunday with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, starting in Pittsburgh. After that, the Harris-Walz campaign will head to Chicago for the Democratic National Convention.

Trump has a rally scheduled for Monday in York.

Speakers at Trump's rally in Wilkes-Barre Township included State Treasurer Stacy Garrity; U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Dallas); congressional candidate Rob Bresnahan, who is challenging Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Moosic); and U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick, who is challenging Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton).

Trump mistakenly called Bresnahan “Rob Branahan.”

1 of 2 — IMG_0911.JPG

Republican U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick speaks before Donald Trump takes the stage at Mohegan Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township on Saturday.

Alexandre Monelli / WVIA News

2 of 2 — IMG_0916.JPG

Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum, who represented Pennsylvania from 1995 to 2007, addresses the crowd at Mohegan Arena before former President Donald Trump takes the stage.

Alexandre Monelli / WVIA News

Camp Harris Preemptive Strike

In a preemptive strike Friday at a South Scranton carpenters union hall, Democratic leaders criticized Trump’s tenure as president. They said he has eliminated jobs, sent workers overseas, presided over plant closures, made it harder to form unions and appointed anti-union people to positions of power.

Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti recalled Trump's meeting with X owner and Tesla founder Elon Musk on Monday.

And he said to Elon Musk, 'You're a great cutter, which means you're a good cutter, good for you Elon, you know how to cut jobs, and you know how to fire people who try to unionize,'” Cognetti said. “That's the exact opposite of what we stand for here in Pennsylvania, particularly here in Northeastern Pennsylvania, in Scranton, in Wilkes-Barre, and in the places that were built by union labor and continue to be supported by union labor for so many of our families and our households.

Luzerne County Democratic Party Chairman Thom Shubilla said Trump has failed to deliver on promises to reopen factories and steel mills and create more jobs.

He talked a lot about how he helped places like northeastern Pennsylvania, and people believed him, Shubilla said. People wanted to believe that Donald Trump would come and save their jobs, create jobs and revive the economy. He didn't.

Local union leader Drew Simpson said Trump doesn't care about protecting workers' rights.

We union members tend to be pretty good at spotting which politicians are actually looking out for us and which ones are out to sell us out, said Simpson, Eastern Atlantic regional director for the Carpenters Regional Council and (Carpenters) Local 445.

He warned that Trump would want to implement the conservative Heritage Foundations Project 2025 program. Trump has disavowed the project, but Democrats don't believe him.

The 2025 bill aims to decertify unions, further classify workers as independent contractors to limit non-wage benefits and make it harder for workers to claim overtime, Simpson said.

The (20)25 project is not just a wish list, it is a checklist that will be used if Donald Trump returns to power, he said.

