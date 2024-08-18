Investigation reveals links between former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and arrested ex-ISI chief





Imran Khan said he does not feel intimidated by the arrest of General Faiz Hameed.

Islamabad:

New details have emerged in an ongoing investigation into the relationship between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former ISI Director General Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to sources cited by The Express Tribune, General Hameed is said to have maintained contact with Imran Khan through his wife Bushra Bibi. Hameed is said to have provided information to Bushra Bibi in advance, which she would then pass on to Imran Khan, presenting it as divine inspiration.

When this information was proven correct, it is said to have reinforced the PTI founder's belief in Bushra Bibi's spiritual abilities, when in reality it was Mr Hameed who had shared the information.

The investigation took an unexpected turn after the former ISI chief was arrested when an iPhone found in Chakwal allegedly revealed details of his relationship with Imran Khan. According to sources, Bushra Bibi's patience is running out, The Express Tribune noted.

There are indications that Imran Khan's wife may consider cooperating with authorities, potentially testifying in exchange for immunity and distancing herself and her close aide, Farah Gogi, from the ongoing controversies.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Imran Khan said he did not feel intimidated by the arrest of General Faiz Hameed, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Speaking informally to reporters in Adiala jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan said he would not have called for a judicial commission if he was afraid.

On August 12, the Pakistani military announced that General Hameed had been arrested due to “multiple instances of violation” of the Army Act following his retirement in December 2022, according to Geo News.

The army also said: “The process of general court martial has been initiated and Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been taken into military custody.”

The Pakistani military explained that the action against the former ISI chief was in line with the orders of the Supreme Court, which in 2023 sought an investigation after a land development company named Top City filed a petition, Geo News reported. The company alleged that Hameed and his brother had acquired ownership of several properties and even blackmailed the company's owner.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/probe-reveals-former-pak-pm-imran-khans-ties-with-arrested-ex-isi-chief-6367014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos