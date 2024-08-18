



General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President of the People's Republic of China T Lm has urged China's Guangdong Province and Vietnamese localities to strengthen practical cooperation in various fields, including trade, investment and strategic connectivity. He made the remarks during a meeting with Huang Kunming, a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, on Sunday as part of the Vietnamese leaders' state visit to China. The visit was made at the invitation of Chinese General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and his wife. General Secretary and President of the People's Republic of China Lm stressed that this is his first state visit to China in his new role, aiming to discuss with General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and other key Chinese leaders measures to deepen and elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries. The aim is to build a community with a shared future between Vietnam and China, which has strategic significance and meets the interests of the two peoples, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, he noted. He affirmed that Vietnam will always give priority to developing its relations with China. Expressing emotion during his visit to the Phm Hng Thi Martyrs Memorial Hall in Huang Hua Gang Memorial Park and during his visit to the site of the remains of the headquarters of the Vietnam Revolutionary Youth League in Guangzhou, General Secretary and State President Lm sincerely thanked the Party, government and people of Guangdong Province and Guangzhou City for carefully preserving the important historical relics of Vietnam's revolutionary process. These relics have become symbols of traditional friendship, solidarity and close ties between the two parties, nations and peoples. Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee Huang Kunming expressed, on behalf of the Party, government and people of Guangdong Province, his honor that General Secretary and President of Guangdong Province Lm and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnamese officials chose Guangzhou as the first stop of their state visit. Huang Kunming congratulated T Lm on his election as General Secretary by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressing confidence that under his leadership, Vietnam will continue to make significant achievements, effectively implement the resolution of the 13th Party Congress and successfully prepare for the 14th Party Congress. General Secretary and President of the Republic Lm highly appreciated the fruitful cooperation between Guangdong and various localities in Vietnam, which has contributed to the overall development of Vietnam-China relations. He invited Guangdong enterprises to increase high-quality investment in Vietnam, especially in areas such as digital transformation, green growth and infrastructure. In addition, the two sides will strengthen people-to-people exchanges and training cooperation, thus consolidating the foundation of friendship between the two peoples at the local and grassroots levels, adding impetus to the long-term sustainable development of Vietnam-China relations. Huang Kunming affirmed that the Party and government of Guangdong province attach great importance to relations with Vietnam and its localities and always aspire to strengthen friendly exchanges and practical cooperation in various fields with potential-rich localities in Vietnam. This is in line with the common understanding between senior leaders of the two parties and countries, pushing Vietnam-China relations to new heights.

