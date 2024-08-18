PM Modi recruits civil servants through RSS instead of UPSC: Rahul Gandhi | Onmanorama News





New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “attacking the Constitution by recruiting civil servants through the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh instead of the Union Public Service Commission”. The former Congress president also termed the government's decision to recruit civil servants through lateral entry route as an “anti-national step”, alleging that reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs is being “blatantly snatched” by such a move. Gandhi's attack comes after it was revealed that 45 specialists would soon be joining the key posts of joint secretaries, directors and assistant secretaries in various central ministries. Usually, these posts are held by officers from the all-India services – the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) – and Group A services, among others. “Reservations for SC, ST and OBC classes are being openly done away with through lateral entry recruitment in important posts in various ministries of the central government,” Gandhi said in a Hindi message on X. “I have always said that disadvantaged people are not represented in all the highest positions in the country, including in the top bureaucracy. Instead of improving the situation, they are being pushed further and further away from the highest positions by lateral recruitment,” he said. “This is a theft of the rights of talented youth preparing to join UPSC and an attack on the concept of social justice, including reservation of seats for the underprivileged,” he said. SEBI is a prime example of what representatives of a few companies are doing by sitting in key government positions, where for the first time a person from the private sector has been appointed as chairman, Gandhi said in an apparent reference to the conflict of interest allegations against SEBI Chairman Madhabi Buch. The INDIA bloc will strongly oppose this “anti-national step” which undermines both the administrative structure and social justice, Gandhi said. “Privatisation of IAS is Modi's guarantee to end reservations,” he added. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday announced 45 posts – 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/assistant secretaries – to be filled through lateral entry route on contractual basis. This is the largest tranche of lateral recruitment undertaken by the Centre, an official said.

