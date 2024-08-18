Saudi Prince Salman Fears Assassination by Israel: Is This Secret Blackmail?





To understand the context of the fears of the assassination of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, one must look at the US presidential election of November 3, 2020, and the significant developments that occurred around February 7, 2020, when the state-level election rigging began. During this period, US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled the so-called “deal of the century” at a White House press conference, aimed at ending nearly a century of tensions between Israel and Palestine. This plan was not a real deal for two main reasons: first, it was presented without even consulting Palestine, and second, it was essentially an annexation plan designed to use the hegemonic power of the United States to seize Palestinian territories for Israel. In addition, some Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman, which are considered puppets of imperialism, have given unconditional support to this plan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reacted strongly: “Jerusalem is a holy place for Muslims. The plan to hand Jerusalem over to Israel is unacceptable. This plan will not contribute to peace or solutions. It is an attempt to create new faits accomplis for Palestine and Jerusalem. It is a plan to ignore the rights of the Palestinians and legitimize the Israeli occupation.” The “Deal of the Century” plan, prepared by Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, was handed over to Trump and Netanyahu. Trump, known for his willingness to do anything to be re-elected, incorporated into his campaign strategy the doctrine of “preemptive assassination,” a version of the “targeted assassination” strategy used by NATO countries against perceived enemies. This doctrine had already been applied in the form of assassinations of figures such as Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. It was then used against Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Al-Quds Force. We have already written that Kushner visited Prince Mohammed bin Salman twice in Riyadh, on different dates. During the first visit, a list of 50 princes prepared by the CIA was discussed, while the second visit focused on a hit list, including Jamal Khashoggi and Qasem Soleimani, also prepared by the CIA. The hit list, prepared jointly by the CIA, Mossad and Saudi intelligence, was reportedly handed over to Netanyahu in the Eastern Mediterranean and to Prince Salman himself. CIA evidence suggests that the list was prepared in cooperation with the Mossad and the IPTF. It appears that the individuals on the list, including Khashoggi, were monitored using the Pegasus antivirus program, developed and marketed by a U.S. company. The list also includes senior leaders who oppose or may oppose the “deal of the century.” In addition, Biden and Netanyahu have tasked Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman with bringing Arab League leaders into line with the “deal of the century” or normalization plans. Despite Prince Salman's hints that he fears assassination due to the normalization of relations with Israel and the Arab League countries, it is unclear whether this fear stems from covert blackmail by the United States or Israel. According to US media reports, Prince Mohammed bin Salman told members of the US Congress that “the deal of the century and the normalization efforts between Israel and the Arab League countries put his life in danger.” He fears being targeted for assassination if he normalizes relations with Israel, recalling the assassination of Egyptian leader Anwar Sadat in 1981 and questioning whether the United States took steps to protect Sadat. The Saudi Crown Prince highlighted the Arab anger towards Israel following the Gaza genocide, which resulted in the deaths of 40,000 innocent people. He stressed the need to establish a concrete timetable for the establishment of a Palestinian state and the steps to be taken to achieve it, saying: “This is important for the Saudi people and for all the peoples of the Middle East. If I ignore the biggest problem in the region, my reputation as the guardian of the holy lands will be tarnished.” A senior Saudi official, speaking to Politico on condition of anonymity, stressed that Saudi Arabia will not fully benefit from economic, technological and military gains without resolving the Palestinian issue. The official stressed that security and stability in the Middle East cannot be achieved without resolving the Palestinian issue. Recent tensions with President Biden over oil and the risk of a secret assassination or blackmail by the United States indicate that Salman is also seeking security guarantees from the United States.

