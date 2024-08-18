Padma award-winning doctors write to PM Modi over Kolkata incident, demanding speedy justice | Pragativadi





New Delhi:At least 70 Padma awardees on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to personally intervene to ensure justice in the brutal rape and murder of a resident doctor at a Kolkata hospital last week. We write to you with deep concern and anguish over the horrific events that have recently transpired at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata. As the leader of our nation, we implore your immediate and personal intervention to address this alarming situation. Such acts of brutality shake the very foundations of the service of healthcare professionals and underscore the urgent need to address violence, particularly against women, girls and healthcare professionals, the letter said. The signatories to the letter include former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, Randeep Guleria, chairman and managing director of Medanta The Medicity, Naresh Trehan, founder of Mahajan Imaging, Harsh Mahajan, chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Ashok Seth, former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Balram Bhargava, and director of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, SK Sarin. In their letter to the Prime Minister, the doctors made five demands, including stricter enforcement of existing laws, harsher and time-bound penalties for perpetrators of sexual violence, increased security measures in hospitals and medical facilities, the adoption and implementation of a special law for the protection of health workers, and the harshest possible punishment for violence against health workers. “The entire medical community is united in this move and we are also in solidarity. It has been decided to convey our feelings and opinion to the highest authority,” said Dr Mahajan, one of the signatories. The doctors added: “We stand in solidarity with the victims’ families, whose pain and loss are unimaginable. We also extend our full support to the medical community, which is increasingly confronted with such violence in the course of its work. The safety and dignity of healthcare professionals must be preserved as a top priority.” The doctors said it was clear that stronger measures were absolutely necessary to prevent such atrocities, and called on law enforcement, policymakers and society as a whole to take immediate and decisive action. As recipients of one of our country's most prestigious civilian honors, we feel a deep responsibility to speak out and demand swift action and appropriate change. We urge you, through this letter, to protect the medical profession from physical assault and attacks on the dignity and respect of all health care professionals. Earlier on Saturday, members of the Indian Medical Association also wrote to the prime minister asking him to ensure safety of women workers at their workplace.

