World's largest steel producer warns of serious industrial crisis





International investors are focused on China’s struggling economy, even as they also consider the possibility of a U.S. recession as the Federal Reserve moves toward lower interest rates. For commodities, including steel, Baowu’s warning underscores risks to demand and prices, as well as what ArcelorMittal SA, the sector’s second-largest, has called a surge in Chinese exports. China’s steel market, by far the world’s largest, is sending out plenty of warning signals as a protracted property slump shows no sign of ending while industrial activity remains subdued. Baowu alone produces about 7% of the world’s steel, and its comments are closely watched to gauge market sentiment in the Asian nation. Hus’s clear message is likely to worry rivals in Asia, Europe and North America, which are facing a new wave of Chinese exports, often by lobbying for trade measures. Shipments from China are on track to hit about 100 million tonnes this year, the highest level since 2016, as producers there struggle to offset a domestic slowdown. German steel giant ThyssenKrupp on Wednesday underscored the industry's woes by reporting a sharp drop in profits. Earlier this month, ArcelorMittal said rising Chinese exports had left the global market in an untenable situation. Singapore iron ore futures fell 3.4% to $95.20 a tonne, their lowest since May last year. The rout in steel markets was even more pronounced, with Shanghai rebar futures falling more than 4% to their lowest since 2017. BHP, which makes much of its revenue from selling iron ore to China, fell nearly 3%. China’s steel industry suffered devastating declines during the global financial crisis of 2008-09 and again in 2015-16. In both cases, the crises were eventually resolved by massive stimulus measures, a prospect that seems more distant in 2024 as President Xi Jinping tries to reshape the economy. Baowu did not provide much insight into the causes of the current economic downturn, focusing on how employees should respond: by preserving cash and minimizing risks. Financial services at all levels should pay more attention to the security of corporate financing, Baowu said in a statement, with the need to strengthen controls, especially for overdue payments and the detection of fake transactions. In the process of weathering the long and harsh winter, cash is more important than profit. Column: Iron ore outlook darkens as China stocks fall, steel production falls

