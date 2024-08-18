Starmer's poll ratings drop after election, with 52% saying UK is heading in wrong direction





More than half of those surveyed believe Britain is moving in the wrong direction, according to a poll which shows a decline in the popularity of Sir Keir Starmer and his cabinet. The Ipsos poll, conducted between 9 and 12 August, showed a decline in the perception of the Prime Minister, his Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Chancellor Rachel Reeves following the general election. Of those surveyed, 22% think things are going in the right direction in Britain, 52% in the wrong direction and 19% neither. Sir Keir remains the most frequently polled politician, with 38% having a favourable opinion of the Prime Minister and 38% unfavourable. Deputy Prime Minister Ms Rayner also saw her ratings drop, with around 33 per cent of respondents supporting Ms Rayner and 36 per cent unfavourable. There has been a slight increase in the number of people with unfavourable views of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and Chancellor Reeves. About 28% of respondents said they supported Ms Cooper and 33% were unfavorable, with 27% supporting Ms Reeves and 35% unfavorable. Opinions of Mr Sunak and the Conservative Party remain stable after the election, with around 20% of respondents favouring Mr Sunak and 58% unfavouring him. He said: “The public has a slightly more positive view of them than before the election was called, they are more popular than their main opponents and their ratings are higher than the equivalent figures for Boris Johnson and the Conservatives two months after their 2019 victory, and higher than the two months after Rishi Sunak became prime minister.” But Labour's popularity ratings are not unshakeable (Boris Johnson, for example, benefited from a greater halo effect at the start of the Covid pandemic). There have been signs this month of a slight increase in public criticism of the Labour Party, the Prime Minister and other key Cabinet ministers, but just as important for their long-term prospects is the level of pessimism about the state of the country. The situation is not as bad as under the Tories, but half of Britons still think things are going in the wrong direction, and meeting public expectations for improvement will be essential when the honeymoon period ends. Rishi Sunak and Conservative Party ratings remain stable after election (PA) Some 22% said they supported Sir Ed, down from 29% the week after the election, while 31% said they were unfavourable towards him, down from 26% in July. Similarly, 24% said they were in favour of the Liberal Democrats and 34% against. Nigel Farage's ratings remain broadly in line with July's, while Reform UK has seen a slight decline. Around 54% of respondents said they were unfavourable to Mr Farage, while 54% said they were unfavourable to Reform. Ipsos surveyed a representative sample of 1,148 adults aged 18 and over across Britain between 9 and 12 August. The data are weighted to match the population profile. All surveys are subject to a wide range of potential sources of error.

