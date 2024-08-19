Indonesian Immigration Launches New Passport Model, Here Are the Security Features





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Directorate General of Immigration of the Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) has just launched a new passport model. On the cover, we can see that the dominant color of the passport is red with a combination of white. So, what about its security features? “Here are the security features, for example. This garuda symbol here is part of it,” said the director general of immigration at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, Silmy Karim, after the launch of the new passport design in Central Jakarta on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The Indonesian Ministry of Law and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) launched a new passport design on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia. The cover of the Indonesian passport, which was previously green, has become red. Indonesian Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly (L) and Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim (R) present the new Indonesian passport design in Jakarta, August 17, 2024. (Doc. Indonesian Immigration, Kemenkumham) He explained that the Garuda symbol has a batik design. In addition, the symbol also uses printing technology such as banknotes. “So it's not easy to counterfeit,” Silmy says. “Then if you get it, it's intaglioas on money too.” Quoted from the official website of the Printing Office of the Republic of Indonesia (Peruri), intaglio is a printing technique that allows the production of thin to thick elements. This technique gives a rough impression to the touch. In addition, Silmy said that the new passport design already uses polycarbonate. He then showed the identity section of the passport. He then explained the two parts that use polycarbonate on the page. “Even when, for example, you highlight it with UV (ultraviolet light), the color changes,” Silmy said, highlighting one of the passport pages. In addition, the new passport is also designed with a tricolor thread. It will therefore be visible if highlighted by a special light. “We refer to international standards,” Silmy said. He also explained that the new passport design will officially come into effect on August 17, 2025. The mechanism of changing the old passport design from green to red will be regulated later. AMELIA RAHIMA SARI Editor's Pick: Indonesian Government Unveils New Passport Design on 79th Independence Day Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

