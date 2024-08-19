Turkey secured the release of Hamas' new leader, Yahya Sinwar, from an Israeli prison in 2011

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has revealed that Turkey played a key role in the 2011 release of Hamas' new leader Yahya Sinwar from an Israeli prison, where he was serving a life sentence, after five years of negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

In a interview On August 7, Davutolu, who now heads the small Islamist Gelecek (Future) party, revealed on a local Turkish TV channel that during negotiations for the release of kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, Israel had initially been reluctant to release Sinwar and ten other Hamas members. Davutoglu, a staunch Hamas supporter for years, said he personally led the negotiations and secured Sinwar's release despite Israeli objections.

The deal facilitated the release of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Shalit, with some of Hamas's leaders subsequently settling in Turkey under the protection of the Turkish government.

Among them were 11 particularly important people. At first, the Israeli authorities were not willing to release them, but thanks to the persistent efforts of Hamas, our intervention and the pressure of the Israeli public opinion, this exchange was able to take place thanks to our mediation in 2011, Davutolu said.

Sinwar was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for the murders of 12 Palestinians, some of whom he brutally killed while suspected of collaborating with Israel.

He is known for his ruthlessness and violence, earning him the nickname “The Butcher of Khan Younis,” after the southern Gaza neighborhood where he grew up. Israeli authorities believe he ordered the October 7, 2011 attack, which killed 1,200 Israeli civilians and military personnel and kidnapped 200 others.

During negotiations between 2006 and 2011, Davutolu said Israel resisted demands to release Sinwar and other senior Hamas officials, but eventually caved in to pressure from him and his Turkish colleagues.

It was obvious that the deal would fail if Sinwar was not included in the list of prisoners to be released. interview Emi Palmor, a member of the Israeli negotiating team at the time, told the Jewish Insider: “I wouldn’t say it was easy to free him. We knew, the Shin Bet knew, that he was dangerous.” She conceded, however, that there would have been no deal to free Shalit if Sinwar had not been involved.

Shalit was kidnapped by Sinwar's brothers to free the latter, she said. The Palestinians provided all sorts of lists [of prisoners]and he was on each of them.

Sinwar is not the only individual whose release from Israeli prison has been secured by the Turkish foreign minister. Davutolu has also boasted of facilitating the release of seven individuals Israel sought to keep in custody following the Mavi Marmara incident in May 2010, which involved Israeli forces intercepting a Turkish aid flotilla, leading to clashes that led to the deaths of eight Turks and a dual Turkish-American citizen.

He said he exerted maximum pressure on James L. Jones, then the US national security adviser, to ensure that Israel released the seven individuals, including Blent Yldrm, director of the Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Aid (HH), a jihadist charity linked to the Turkish intelligence agency MIT.

IHH is also described as a logistics supplier for global armed jihadist networks, including al-Qaeda. It is alleged to have funneled aid and weapons to Islamist groups in Libya and Syria with the full support and knowledge of the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Davutolu and the Islamists of his former political party, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), have become closely allied with Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. They share a similar worldview and provide political, financial and logistical support to these organizations.

After the 2011 prisoner exchange, many Hamas members settled in Turkey, established branches and, in some cases, acquired Turkish citizenship. They raised funds to support operations in Gaza.

For example, Saleh al-Arouri, deputy chairman of Hamas's Political Bureau, was among those released in Turkey. Al-Arouri led terrorist operations from Hamas's offices in Istanbul, used Turkish financial and banking institutions to transfer funds, and met frequently with Turkish officials, including Hakan Fidan, then head of the MIT intelligence agency and now foreign minister.

Al-Arouri was killed in an airstrike in Beirut on January 2, 2024, in an operation believed to have been carried out by Israel.

Al-Arouri’s boss, Ismail Haniyeh, also forged close ties with Turkish officials, including Davutolu and President Erdogan, who backed Hamas against its rival, Fatah. Haniyeh traveled frequently to Turkey, meeting with Erdogan and other officials, until his assassination in Iran on July 31, 2024. Erdogan declared a national day of mourning for Haniyeh, ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, and sent his deputy to attend Haniyeh’s funeral in Qatar.

President Erdogan has described Hamas as “resistance fighters,” comparing them to the Kuvay-i Milliye (Turkish National Forces), an irregular militia that played a crucial role in Turkey's war of independence after World War I.

I say it here very clearly and explicitly. During the national struggle [for independence] “In Turkey, what Kuvay-i Milliye was for Turkey, Hamas is exactly the same. We are aware, of course, that there is a price to pay for saying this. We know that it is difficult to tell the truth… in such a period. But let the whole world know and understand it,” Erdogan said on April 17.

Erdogan has even gone so far as to threaten Israel with military action on behalf of Hamas. On July 31, at a meeting of his party in his hometown of Rize, he said: “Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we have to do the same with Israel. There is nothing stopping us. We just have to be strong to take that step.”

Turkey has deployed weapons, troops and officers to Libya to support pro-Turkish factions, and has done the same for Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.