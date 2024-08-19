Politics
Stable, developing China-Vietnam relations worth looking forward to: Global Times editorial
Photo: VCG
At the invitation of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Vietnamese president, is paying a state visit to China from August 18 to 20. This is Lam's first overseas visit, coming just 15 days after he was elected general secretary of the CPV Central Committee on August 3. It is also his first high-level diplomatic visit as CPV leader. The visit not only demonstrates the positive will of China and Vietnam to further promote bilateral relations to achieve more fruitful results on the basis of jointly building a strategically important China-Vietnam community with a shared future, but also proves that the new Vietnamese leadership is taking concrete measures to safeguard and further develop China-Vietnam friendship, which the international community is eagerly awaiting.
At the end of 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a historic visit to Vietnam and announced the establishment of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic importance, marking a new journey and a new chapter in relations between the two parties and countries. The two sides signed more than 30 agreements, including strengthening railway cooperation and establishing a communication mechanism to deal with unexpected incidents at sea. Before Lam's visit to China, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son said in a statement that the purpose of the visit was to implement the signed agreements and “achieve new substantial cooperation results, especially in areas of mutual interest such as railway connection.” It is fully expected that the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future of strategic importance will be further promoted and deepened.
In recent years, practical cooperation between China and Vietnam in various fields has achieved remarkable results and is still accelerating. Previously, Chinese companies built the largest overseas photovoltaic industrial cluster in Vietnam and undertook the construction of Vietnam's first light rail project. In the first seven months of this year, China-Vietnam international freight trains set a record three times in terms of monthly freight volume; the China-Vietnam smart port project (Youyiguan-Youyi) has entered the stage of large-scale road construction, and cross-border port connectivity is accelerating. China is Vietnam's largest trading partner, and Vietnam is China's largest trading partner in ASEAN. Bilateral economic and trade potential has been continuously boosted. In the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade volume increased by 25 percent year-on-year. Today, Chinese-made household appliances and smartphones have a high penetration rate in Vietnam, while Vietnamese agricultural products such as watermelon and durian are widely welcomed in the Chinese market due to their seasonal advantages. The friendship cultivated by generations of leaders of the two parties and two countries has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples.
China-Vietnam relations have been showing a long-term stable and positive trend, which not only meets the needs of the two countries and their peoples, but also sets an example of neighborhood diplomacy for other countries. China has always adhered to the continuity and stability of its neighborhood diplomacy policy, insisting on building friendship and partnership with neighboring countries, pursuing the policy of bringing harmony, security and prosperity to its neighbors, acting on the principles of friendship, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in developing relations with neighboring countries, enabling China's modernization to benefit its neighbors more. Vietnam regards the development of relations with China as a strategic choice and a top priority of its foreign policy, firmly implementing an independent, autonomous, all-round and diversified diplomatic track to become a reliable partner of the international community and a responsible player. With this harmonious diplomatic concept, it guides the direction of the development of bilateral relations and regional peace and stability.
Some Western media tend to view the development of China-Vietnam relations from the perspective of great power competition or geopolitics, and draw one-sided and narrow conclusions. The China-Vietnam relationship, as “comrades and brothers”, transcends geopolitics. They are two socialist countries connected by mountains and rivers, sharing common culture, ideals and destiny. Under the framework of the traditional friendship established by previous generations of leaders of the two parties and countries, they have continuously overcome challenges and cooperated to gradually form a close and solid relationship. This kind of relationship will continue to advance in development, unafraid of provocations and able to meet challenges.
In the new period of turbulence and change in the world, with significant instability and uncertainty regarding regional peace and development, the significance of the two countries promoting the building of a China-Vietnam strategic community with a shared future goes beyond the bilateral level. On August 16, the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting was successfully held, and China's strategic mutual trust with the five Mekong countries including Vietnam has continued to deepen, making Lancang-Mekong Cooperation a “golden platform” for regional cooperation. This is true multilateralism and open regionalism. Strengthening strategic communication and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Vietnam will help deepen Lancang-Mekong Cooperation, which will counter the global trend of “small garden and high fence”. Building a global community with a shared future must start from Asia. Currently, both China and Vietnam are at a crucial stage of development and construction. The sound and stable China-Vietnam relationship should carry forward the past and forge ahead into the future. It is hoped that the two countries will make new progress in promoting the China-Vietnam strategic community with a shared future, with increased cooperation and exchanges in various fields and at all levels, jointly promoting the process of modernization in Asia and providing new development opportunities for Asian countries including China and Vietnam.
