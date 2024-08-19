Chicago DNC 2024: Donald Trump supporters hold rally in Woodstock, Illinois ahead of Democratic National Convention





WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) — As Democrats prepare for their convention in Chicago, many Republicans are gathering in the northwest suburbs.

They are attending a pro-Trump rally, which is taking place on Sunday afternoon.

This is a one-day rally organized by Donald Trump supporters in Woodstock. Hundreds of people filled the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, demonstrating in support of the former president on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.

“They're partying downtown. We're partying here,” said Tom Meredith, the rally organizer.

The timing is no coincidence. It was to show that their candidate also has significant support in the Chicago area, where thousands are converging on the city for this week's DNC.

The Illinois Republican Party is seeking to bolster support for its second-tier candidates in a state where the top of the ticket is not at stake.

“This will be an opportunity to share our vision, and I think we're going to come up with a better vision,” said Illinois Republican Party Co-Chair Aaron Del Marco.

Among those in attendance was Pastor Corey Brooks of Project Hood, who also spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

“Today we have an opportunity to address many of the situations that are happening in Chicago right now,” Brooks said. “This is an opportunity for us to stand up for the principles and policies that we believe will make America better.”

Although McHenry County is consistently Republican, the margins have tightened in recent years. In 2020, Trump won the popular vote there by just two percentage points. That’s why those in attendance Sunday repeatedly stressed the need to get out voters, not just in the county, but across the state.

“We have to show the flag,” said Val Ojeda of the Hispanic Coalition for Trump. “We have to show the Democrats that we mean business. We’re going to hold them accountable. … If you don’t vote, you don’t matter. You have to get out and vote.”

While the DNC will draw most of the attention this week in Chicago, Illinois Republican officials told ABC7 they will raise their voices every day and continue to campaign not only for Donald Trump, but for all of their Republican candidates down the ballot.

