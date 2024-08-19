Agriculture Minister Inaugurates B-50 Biodiesel Plant, Governor Uncle Birin Appreciates PT Jhonlin Agra Raya

Batulicin – Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Andi Amran Sulaiman conducted a soft launch of B-50 biodiesel for national energy security, Sunday (18/08/2024) at PT Jhonlin Agro Raya (JAR) biodiesel plant, Tbk Batulicin, Tanah Bumbu Regency, South Kalimantan.

The soft launch was attended by South Kalimantan Governor H Sahbirin Noor or Uncle Birin and PT Jhonlin Group owner Syamsuddin Andi Arsyad alias Haji Isam.

In addition, Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Lt. Gen. Safri Syamsudin, Director General of Forest Planning of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Hanif Faisol, Chairman of the South Kalimantan DPRD H. Supian HK, Regional Secretary of South Kalimantan Province Roy Rizali Anwar, High-ranking officials of the South Kalimantan Regional Police, Korem 101 Antasari, and other officials/guests were also present.

The soft launch of B-50 biodiesel began with the push of a button by Agriculture Minister Amran accompanied by Governor Uncle Birin, Ambassador Safri Syamsudin, PT Group owner Jhonlin H. Isam and TNI officials.

After launching by pressing a button, Minister of Agriculture Amran immediately filled the biofuel (BBN) into the car that had been prepared.

On this occasion,

Minister of Agriculture Amran said that to ensure increased production and ensure that national and export needs for palm oil are met, the government and the private sector are working through several activities to develop palm oil plantations for energy purposes, especially in degraded areas so that the need for palm oil for energy does not disrupt food needs, national industry and export.

This launch, he said, signifies that Indonesia is capable and can become stronger as a country with energy resilience, independence and sovereignty, especially from new and renewable energy.

“We must maintain energy availability and public access to renewable energy at affordable prices, while paying attention to environmental sustainability,” he said.

According to Amran, renewable energy has continued to be implemented by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) since using B15 in 2015, B20 in 2019, B30 in 2022, until B35 has now been implemented since 2023.

In the future, through the National Energy Priority Program, namely the implementation of the B50 biodiesel and E10 bioethanol programs, it is hoped that the use of biofuels (biofuel) will continue to increase nationwide, in order to reduce imports of crude oil and fuel oil (BBM).

Minister of Agriculture Amran stressed that the government has initiated the use of palm oil in the biodiesel program since 2019 where there is a prototype for the development of biodiesel composed of 100% palm oil (B100).

Agriculture Minister Amran also said that using biodiesel could save the country foreign exchange on diesel imports, which on average weigh on state finances by up to IDR 300-400 trillion per year.

On the other hand, the use of palm oil for B50 is an effort to reduce dependence on the palm oil export market, which often faces negative campaigns and various requirements that disrupt domestic palm oil exports.

With this soft launch activity, it will become a historical record in itself as a pioneer in the implementation of B50 in Indonesia.

“This (Soft Launching Biodiesel B-50, editor's note) is a new story for Indonesia,” Amran further said.

Meanwhile, South Kalimantan Governor H. Sahbirin Noor or Uncle Birin expressed his gratitude and appreciation to PT Jhonlin Agro Raya who launched the Biodiesel B-50 program for national energy security in following up on policies and programs to use CPO as a raw material for Biofuel (BBN) which is renewable and making South Kalimantan the first region in Kalimantan, Kalimantan to implement this B-50.

The provincial government, Uncle Birin said, also welcomed and appreciated the program.

use of CPO as an ingredient

renewable biofuel raw material.

This is in line with the South Kalimantan provincial government's program to increase palm oil productivity through palm oil rejuvenation.

People (PSR) to supply raw materials in the form of fresh fruit bunches (FFB) of oil palm.

“Apart from this, our Banua has also declared itself as the gateway to the National Capital (IKN) (which we must be ready to become a supporting and regional zone)

buffer. Therefore, various

We need to make efforts and innovations, as well as collaboration among all of us, to develop and advance

“downstream for the food and energy sectors,” Uncle Birin said.

It was stated that the 2023 plantation statistics showed that South Kalimantan had an oil palm area of ​​more than 400,000 hectares, cultivated by 86 large private or state-owned plantation companies, and about 24 percent was cultivated by the population or more than 107,000 hectares.

In this case, the South Kalimantan provincial government is committed to supporting and encouraging the increase in palm oil productivity, with either the PSR 1 model or the PSR 2 model.

The development of the PSR 1 model from 2019 to 2024 represents more than 5,000 hectares, while the PSR 2 model in 2023 represents more than 720 hectares.

It is hoped that oil palm plantations with productivity of less than 10 tonnes per hectare per year or plantations of fake palm seeds will be able to follow suit.

this PSR program.

Uncle Birin then invited everyone to

has pledged to support the program to use CPO as a renewable biofuel feedstock through B-50 for national energy security and food security. If this effort is successful, it is hoped that this program will also improve the welfare of farmers and boost the economy of South Kalimantan. (sal/adpim)

Photo: Rezky A. Maulidja