Trump discusses economy, hurls insults in northeastern Pennsylvania.





Trump has lambasted Harris on the economic issue, linking her to the Biden administration’s inflation problems and comparing her latest proposal against price gouging to measures taken in communist countries. Trump has said a federal ban on food price gouging would lead to food shortages, rationing and hunger. She was asked Saturday why she didn’t work to address the price gouging problem when she and Biden were sworn in in 2021.

“Kamala's first day was three and a half years ago. So why didn't she do it then? So this is day 1,305,” Trump said.

To address rising prices, Trump said he would sign an executive order on his first day as president, directing every cabinet secretary and agency head to use every power we have to lower prices, but we're going to lower them in a capitalist way, not a communist way, he said.

He predicted financial ruin for the country, and Pennsylvania in particular, if Harris won, citing her past opposition to fracking, a commonly used oil and gas extraction process in the state. Her campaign has tried to soften its stance on fracking, saying it would not ban it, even though she held that position when she sought the 2020 presidential nomination.

“Your states are going to be ruined anyway. She's totally against fracking,” Trump said.

But he also wandered, from showing off the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 to impersonating Macron's French accent.

Trump has taken several stabs at Harris' laughter, saying she's not a very good wordsmith and mocking the names of the CNN anchors who moderated his debate with Biden in June.

When he began to reflect on Harris' recent image on the cover of Time magazine, he commented on the photo's resemblance to classic Hollywood icons Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor, then took issue with a Wall Street Journal columnist who had remarked earlier this month about Harris' beauty.

“I'm a lot more beautiful than she is,” Trump said, prompting laughter from the crowd. “I'm a more beautiful person than Kamala.”

He also criticized the way his style is generally portrayed in reporting.

They'll say he's rambling. I'm not rambling. I'm a very smart guy, he said.

Trump’s rally Saturday was his fifth at the arena in Wilkes-Barre, the largest city in Luzerne County, where he has won the last two elections. Biden beat Trump in neighboring Lackawanna County, where the Democrat has long promoted his working-class roots in Scranton.

On Sunday, Harris plans a bus tour from Pittsburgh, with a stop in Rochester, a small city to the north. Trump plans to tour a plant that makes nuclear fuel containers in York on Monday. His running mate, J.D. Vance, is expected to be in Philadelphia that day.

Some of Biden's loyal supporters in Scranton, a former industrial city of 76,000, were upset to see party leaders pressuring the president to step down.

Diane Munley, 63, said she called dozens of members of Congress to vouch for Biden. Munley eventually accepted Biden’s decision and now strongly supports Harris.

“I can't deny the excitement that's around this ticket right now. I'm all in,” Munley said. “That just wasn't the case with Joe, and I couldn't see it at the time because I was so attached to him.

Robert A. Bridy, 64, a factory worker from Shamokin, Pennsylvania, went to the rally Saturday to show his support for Trump. He said the election appeared close in the state and said his union and a close friend were trying to convince him to vote for Harris and other Democrats, but he has voted for Trump since 2016.

Bridy called Trump a worker like us. Trump is a billionaire who built his fortune in real estate.

“He’s a fighter,” Bridy said. “I’d like to see the borders closed. He doesn’t mess around. He gets right to it and takes care of business the right way.”

Price reported from New York. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta and Darlene Superville in Arlington, Virginia, contributed to this report.

