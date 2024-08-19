Mpox: PM Modi monitors Mpox situation; meeting takes stock of preparedness





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly monitoring the Mpox (monkey pox) situation, the government said on Sunday. PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for Mpox in the country and associated public health measures. The meeting was informed that so far, no case of Mpox has been reported in the country. As per the current assessment, the risk of a large-scale outbreak with sustained transmission is “low”. The WHO has declared sheeppox a health emergency of international concern.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the government's advisory group, will also meet soon to review the preparedness for Mpox (monkeypox), people in the know told ET. Dr Anurag Agrawal, director of the Koita Centre for Digital Health at Ashoka Deanery, Biosciences and Health Research, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, said the new warning seems significantly more “serious” in terms of worst-case scenarios. He said the best containment measures India can take “are those that prevent the infection from reaching us.” “The capabilities we have developed during the SARS-CoV2 pandemic – in diagnostics, vaccines, genomic surveillance – can be used in global South-South cooperation. Serving others can sometimes be the best way to serve yourself,” he said. According to Gautam Menon, Dean of Research and Professor of Physics and Biology, Director of the Center for Climate Change and Sustainability (3CS) at Ashoka University, it would be wise at this stage for India to screen for symptoms at airport entry and isolate people who may be infected. “There is a particular need to screen travellers coming from countries that have reported cases of Mpox during the recent outbreak. It is also important to track incoming travellers who are likely to report illness later, so that their contacts can be informed and tested. Indian health agencies also need to ensure that they are up to date with what is known about the epidemiology of Mpox, whether it can be carried asymptomatically, modes of transmission, etc.,” he said. He said the positives so far are that it appears to be more difficult for Mpox to transmit between people compared to Covid-19 or influenza. “This implies that we may need to be concerned about localised outbreaks, but perhaps not about a full-blown epidemic situation. But our understanding continues to evolve and it is crucial that we report transparently and work with international partners to stay at the forefront of what is known,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/pm-modi-monitoring-mpox-status-meeting-takes-stock-of-preparedness/articleshow/112612319.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos