



General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and President TLM met on Sunday afternoon with representatives of Chinese scholars, families of revolutionary generals, experts and advisers who helped Vietnam during its wars of resistance, as well as officials and personnel involved in the preservation of historical sites related to the Vietnamese revolution. The meeting also brought together prominent Chinese intellectuals, scholars, researchers on Vietnam, former Chinese ambassadors to Vietnam and representatives of Chinese youth. It was part of the state visit of the top Chinese leader during his stay in the city of Guangzhou, Guangdong province. Chinese delegates shared moving memories of President H Ch Minh during his stay in China, recalled the days spent alongside veterans of the Vietnamese war and discussed efforts to preserve, maintain and promote Vietnam's revolutionary historical sites in China. They affirmed their commitment to continuing the profound friendship between Vietnam and China and resolutely pursuing shared ideals and mutual trust in the development and growth of each country. The Secretary General and President TLM expressed his pleasure to meet with representatives of various segments of the Chinese people who have promoted and will continue to promote the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and China. He expressed his emotions, noting that the first stop of the Vietnamese high-level delegation during this visit to China was Guangzhou, the place where President H Ch Minh first arrived exactly 100 years ago after 13 years of traveling abroad to seek a way to save the nation. In Guangzhou, President H Ch Minh once prepared the foundation of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Revolutionary Youth League of Vietnam and trained many key leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam. Guangzhou was also where the leader actively participated in the Vietnamese and Chinese revolutionary movements, as well as the international communist movement. General Secretary and President T Lm affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam always cherish and are grateful for the valuable support and assistance of the Chinese Party, State and people to the revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese people in the past, as well as in the current development and construction of the country. He expressed his belief that every delegate will continue to promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and community with a shared future between Vietnam and China. The meeting was co-organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations and the Consulate General of Vietnam in Guangzhou. General Secretary and President T Lm, his wife and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived in Beijing on Sunday evening, continuing their state visit to China from August 18 to 20.

