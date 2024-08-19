Labour's honeymoon fades as majority believes country is moving in wrong direction

Labour's honeymoon period is showing signs of waning, as a poll released today reveals that the majority of the public thinks Britain is moving in the wrong direction.

An Ipsos poll conducted between August 9 and 12 showed a decline in the popularity of Sir Keir Starmer and his cabinet following the general election, after far-right riots broke out in the country.

Gideon Skinner, senior director of polling for British Politics, said Labour and Sir Keir were still enjoying a moderate honeymoon period, with their popularity still higher than the Conservatives or before the general election was called.

The prime ministers' ratings were also higher than those of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak two months after taking office.

But Labour's popularity ratings are not unshakeable (Boris Johnson, for example, benefited from a greater halo effect at the start of the Covid pandemic), he warns.

There have been signs this month of a slight increase in public criticism of the Labour Party, the Prime Minister and other key Cabinet ministers, but just as important for their long-term prospects is the level of pessimism about the state of the country.

The situation is not as bad as under the Tories, but half of Britons still think things are going in the wrong direction, and meeting public expectations for improvement will be essential when the honeymoon period ends.

A Momentum spokeswoman said: “Despite some positive steps to raise pay for some public sector workers, renationalise the railways and deliver the New Deal for working people, the Labour government has failed to demonstrate that it has the will or the capacity to tackle the major challenges of our time.”

They failed to challenge the racism and Islamophobia of the far right and failed to set out a programme for economic transformation.

Instead, winter fuel payments have been scrapped for millions of pensioners and the Chancellor [Rachel Reeves] indicated its desire to rely on a reheated form of private finance initiative programs to finance public infrastructure.

The public has a right to expect the Labour Party to represent the interests of the majority, and if it fails to do so we may continue to see support for the government decline.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “We have been moving in the wrong direction for so long under the Tories that there is a long way to go. People need to see their living standards rise, their public services improve and more good jobs in their communities.”

“The Labour government has already turned a corner. It is resolving industrial disputes, bringing unions and business to the table to work on an industrial strategy and introducing a Workers’ Rights Bill to deliver a New Deal for working people – all in its first 100 days.

“What matters now is that Labour delivers on the New Deal in full and remains committed to repairing our public services and investing in industry. This is the sure path to a stronger economy and a better quality of life for us all.”

Of those surveyed, 22% think things are going in the right direction in Britain, 52% in the wrong direction and 19% neither.