Indonesia aims to reduce deficit





By Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy JAKARTA – Indonesia's outgoing government submitted to parliament on Friday a 2025 budget plan targeting a smaller deficit than this year, which analysts said indicated Southeast Asia's largest economy will remain fiscally prudent under its next president. The 3,613.1 trillion rupiah ($230 billion) budget draft, prepared by ministers under outgoing President Joko Widodo and President-elect Prabowo Subiantos' economic team, projects a deficit of 2.53 percent of GDP next year, lower than the 2.7 percent expected this year. Total spending would be almost 6 percent higher than expected for this year. We must continue structural reforms, maintain a sound and credible fiscal policy, and strengthen collaboration between fiscal, monetary and financial policies, Jokowi, as the president is widely known, told parliament. Investors have been paying close attention to Prabowo's first budget, fearing he will abandon strict fiscal rules after suggesting in speeches that he wants to take on more debt to meet an 8% GDP growth target. The law requires the government to keep the annual budget deficit below 3% of GDP, while the public debt/GDP ratio cannot exceed 60%. This ratio is currently 39%. I think (the proposal) makes it clear that the new government would be fiscally prudent, contrary to rumors that the debt-to-GDP ratio could rise to 50% in the next five years, which could translate into an annual deficit of more than 4-5% of GDP, said Handy Yunianto, head of fixed income at brokerage firm MandiriSekuritas. Handy said the level of the deficit was positive for bond investors. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp economist Ryota Abe said the plan was roughly in line with expectations, but the market still wants to see what policies Prabowo, who is chosen as finance minister, will pursue. My specific focus is on how the next President Prabowo will try to accelerate Indonesia's GDP growth to 8% without harming fiscal policy and investors' risk appetite, he said. Prabowo, who attended the parliamentary session as defense minister, did not respond when asked whether he would change the budget once he takes over from Jokowi in October. The new budget proposal assumes the economy will grow by 5.2% in 2025, similar to the projected range for GDP growth this year of between 5 and 5.2%. Brian Lee, economist at Maybank Investment Banking Group, said the growth target appeared achievable given the budget's expansionary plans and expected monetary easing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://malaya.com.ph/news_business/indonesia-targets-narrower-deficit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos