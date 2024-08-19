Fists in Turkish Parliament

(MENAFN) An intense and chaotic scene unfolded in the Turkish parliament on Friday as a scuffle broke out between lawmakers, illustrating the heightened tensions within the Turkish political landscape. The altercation began after a ruling party lawmaker physically assaulted an opposition colleague during a heated debate over the fate of Serafettin Can Atalay, a jailed opposition lawmaker.

The unrest began as lawmakers debated the status of Atalay, a Hatay provincial lawmaker who has been in jail since January. Atalay’s imprisonment stems from his alleged involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, a major episode of unrest against the government’s plan to replace a park with a shopping mall. Earlier this month, Turkey’s Constitutional Court overturned a decision to strip Atalay of his parliamentary immunity, allowing him to remain in office despite his imprisonment.

During the session, MP Ahmet Sik of the Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its leaders, accusing them of being the country's real “terrorists.” His inflammatory remarks, targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's party, sparked a furious response from AKP members. Sik denounced the AKP lawmakers' lack of shame and dignity, making the situation worse.

In response, AKP MP Alpay Ozalan, a former footballer, confronted Sik and punched him, sparking a physical altercation. The situation quickly escalated as dozens of MPs rushed to the podium, joining in the fight or trying to separate the combatants. The violent exchange led to a 45-minute recess, with footage later showing parliamentary staff cleaning up bloodstains on the floor.

The controversial debate revolves around Atalay’s 2022 conviction, where he was among seven people convicted of trying to overthrow the government during the Gezi Park protests. The Turkish government, led by Erdogan, has accused Atalay and others of being linked to a terrorist network led by Fethullah Glen, an exiled cleric who supported the AKP before falling out with it.

Despite his imprisonment, Atalay ran in May's parliamentary elections in the earthquake-ravaged Hatay province and won the seat, becoming one of three TIP MPs. The episode underscores the deepening divisions and escalating confrontations in Turkish politics.

