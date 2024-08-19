Presidential Palace concerned about Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle: 'Necessary to support government transition'





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The State Palace provided reasons why President Joko Widodo or Jokowidecision to reshuffle the cabinet this morning, August 19, 2024. “The appointment of ministers, deputy ministers and heads of agencies is essential to prepare and support the transition of government for a smooth and effective outcome,” Ari Dwipayana, coordinator of the presidential special staff, said in a text message to Tempo Monday morning. The changes in the composition of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet were made before the end of President Jokowi's term. On July 18, 2024, Jokowi reshuffled the deputy ministers, appointing Thomas Djiwandono and Sudaryono, both close to President-elect Prabowo Subianto, as deputy minister of finance and deputy minister of agriculture, respectively. Ari announced that the inauguration ceremony for the new officials would be held at the State Palace in Jakarta at 9:30 WIB (Western Indonesia Time). He declined to reveal the names of the presidential advisers who would be reshuffled. He did, however, mention several ministers and agency heads who will be sworn in by the president. These include the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Minister of Investment, an additional deputy minister of Communication and Information, the head of the National Nutrition Agency, the head of the Presidential Communications Office, and the head of the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM). According to TempoAccording to previous sources, the ministerial changes during the cabinet reshuffle included: 1. Minister of Justice and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly replaced by Supratman Andi Atgas 2. Minister of Energy, Resources and Minerals Arifin Tasrif replaced by Bahlil Lahadalia 3. Minister of Investment Rosan Roeslani Gerindra Party member Supratman Andi Atgas is a member of the House of Representatives (DPR) for the 2019-2024 term. He was recently replaced by Wihadi Wiyanto, another Gerindra Party colleague, as the DPR legislative body chairman on August 6. Bahlil Lahadalia has been the head of the Investment Coordinating Board since 2019. Recently, he was tipped to become the general chairman of Golkar with the support of President Jokowi. Rosan Roeslani was the head of the Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a member of the national campaign team for the 2024 presidential election. He has held various positions, including General Chairman of KADIN for the period 2015-2020, Head of the Omnibus Law Working Group (2019), Vice Chairman of the J-Maruf National Campaign Team (2019), and Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises (2023). According to the same source, Jokowi will also inaugurate Hasan Nasbi, founder of Cyrus Network, as head of the Presidential Communications Office and Dadan Hindayana as head of the Nutrition Agency. Both institutions were recently ratified by Jokowi. Tempo is still trying to confirm the names of the Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology and the BPOM Chef who will be inaugurated this morning. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Choice: Palace denies reports of Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle plan Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

