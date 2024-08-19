PM Modi's support for secular civil code is a seal for Ukhand UCC: Manveer Chauhan





By our journalist Dehradun, August 16: BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of a secular civil code in the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech is a stamp of approval of the UCC brought by the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand. Responding to the Congress' comments regarding the secular civil code, Chauhan said the question as to why the communal civil code could not be scrapped in the country in the last 75 years since independence will always be asked in the Congress. He said the Congress has always supported the communal civil code and hence neither the fundamental spirit of the Constitution nor the directions of the Supreme Court have been followed in this regard. Chauhan said that the Congress always had an agenda against the BJP by projecting the Uniform Civil Code as a conspiracy against the Muslim community. He said that when suggestions were made during the process of formation of UCC in Uttarakhand, the Congress tried hard to find its flaws and kept propagating it by calling it a conspiracy. Chauhan asked the Congress to clarify whether it is in favour of the Unified Civil Code or the Secular Civil Code or not. He asked whether the Congress or other parties which call themselves secular want a uniform law in the country or not. He said that the majority of the society in the country is well aware of the attitude of the Congress which is inciting a particular community by misleading them and pretending to defend them. The BJP state media in-charge said that the time is crucial for the law that divides the country on the basis of religion and promotes division between the upper and lower sections of the society to be scrapped in the interest of the country and society and a uniform civil law to be implemented. Chauhan also asserted that all the provisions of the UCC introduced by the Uttarakhand government have been retained as per the Constitution and the bill has been finalised only after a detailed study. He said that this historic decision of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has been appreciated across the country including the state and it will strengthen religious harmony beyond religion, caste and any discrimination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://garhwalpost.in/pm-modis-support-for-secular-civil-code-is-seal-on-ukhands-ucc-manveer-chauhan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos