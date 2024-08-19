Boris Johnson's memoirs to be released in heat of Tory leadership battle





Boris Johnson is set to voice his views in the Conservative leadership battle after confirming an appearance at the Cheltenham Literary Festival during a pivotal period of the election campaign. Johnson is set to publish his highly anticipated memoir, Unleashedon October 10 at the festival, which is sponsored by The Times and The Sunday Times. The former prime minister has expressed his thoughts on Britain's future [will] explode into the publishing world like a heavily shaken bottle of champagne. Unleashed is written in Johnson's inimitable style, its publisher said. The book's release will come just over a week after the parliamentary party's four pre-selected leadership candidates made their presentations at the party's fall conference. Conservative MPs then have to choose two from the four, with party members electing the winner by an absolute majority. end of October. Chemical Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel, Mel Stride and Tom Tugendhat are the six candidates. Harper Collins, the publisher, said Unleashed would break the mould of the modern prime minister's memoir and be written in Johnson's inimitable style. It added: Unleashed is an honest, unreserved and deeply revealing book written by the politician who has dominated our times. The festival, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary, has unveiled most of its line-up for this year, which includes Dame Judi Dench, Alan Hollinghurst, Sir Geoff Hurst, Barbara Kingsolver and Richard Osman. Tim Shipman: What Conservative Party members really think about the leadership candidates In a sign of the public's fascination with Johnson, he is due to perform at Cheltenham Racecourse's Centaur, a venue used by the festival in the past for the likes of Hillary Clinton and David Cameron, for the release of his memoir about his time as prime minister. Tickets go on sale from September 5. Another political figure will be present at the Times’ annual debate on 5 October, when Times Radio presenter John Pienaar will host Trump: The Sequel? with guests Robin Niblett, former director of Chatham House, Sarah Elliott, chair of Republicans Overseas, and Tim Montgomerie, founder of Conservative Home. The Times’ Sunday debate, 100 days to save the NHS?, will be chaired by the newspaper’s editor Ben Taylor and is expected to feature Matthew Syed and Rachel Sylvester, chair of the Times’ health committee. Ben Macintyre will join thriller authors Ava Glass and Charles Cumming to discuss the evolution of spy fiction over the last 75 years while Andrew Riley, letters editor of The Times, will curate a selection of readers' missives tracing the evolution of society and world events since the first Cheltenham Literary Festival. Other Times writers scheduled to appear at the ten-day festival, which begins October 4, include William Hague, Caitlin Moran, Sathnam Sanghera and Hugo Rifkind. Even before the publication of UnleashedJohnson is the best-selling former prime minister of the past quarter century. Figures from Nielsen BookScan, which has been tracking book sales since 1998, show that Johnson's ten publications have sold a combined 615,000 copies, with the most popular being The Churchill Factor. According to the publisher, Johnson's memoir will explore all the major decisions made during his time in office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/uk/politics/article/boris-johnson-memoir-will-be-unleashed-in-heat-of-tory-leadership-battle-f7dbv6btg The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos