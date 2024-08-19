Greenpeace: Granting 190 years of investment rights to companies for IKN is a betrayal





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowithe development of the Indonesian capital Nusantara or IKN East Kalimantan has attracted random investments, said Muhammad Iqbal Damanik, head of Greenpeace Indonesia’s forest campaign. In an online discussion on Sunday, August 18, Iqbal criticized the government for granting companies 190-year investment rights in the new capital “We believe that granting 190-year rights to companies for IKN investment is a betrayal of the ideals of Indonesian independence,” Iqbal said. The coalition of civil society groups and residents from seven villages affected by the IKN project in Penajam Paser Utara regency, East Kalimantan, echoed Iqbal's sentiments, calling for Indonesia not to be sold and raising the slogan “Indonesia is not for sale, Merdeka!” The call was also displayed on a red cloth hanging on the bridge of Balang Island. “We can feel 100 percent the ideals of Indonesian independence,” Iqbal stressed. The coalition's call, which coincided with the Indonesian Independence Day ceremony at IKN, involved various organizations including the victims of the IKN project, the Indonesian Environmental Forum (Walhi) mining advocacy network, the Working Group or Pokja 30, the Indonesian People's Faction, the Legal Aid Institute, the Balikpapan Coastal Working Group in East Kalimantan, PBH Peradi, Greenpeace IndonesiaTrend Asia, Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation, Walhi National Executive and Legal Aid and Human Rights Association, which are members of the Land for the People Coalition. The Independence Day celebration brought together civil society and residents from seven villages including Pantai Lango, Jebora, Maridan and Sepaku, which are part of the IKN territory. The celebration was marked by a maritime parade. The Land for the People coalition took the opportunity to advocate for independence and demonstrate a nationalist spirit. Furthermore, Iqbal said that the coalition made the future government understand the need for environmentally sustainable development and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples. “We call for the restoration of indigenous peoples' rights and the return of peoples' rights, with the slogan 'Indonesia is not for sale,'” Iqbal said. He explained the choice of the slogan by saying: “We see that during the ten years of President Jokowi's government, random investments have been made.” He added that the haphazard investment and construction of the IKN have disrupted the lifestyle of residents affected by the project, including those in Balikpapan. While the development of the IKN should bring prosperity to nearby residents, many have been displaced in the name of progress. In fact, he argued, they have not benefited from the welfare-oriented development envisioned by President Jokowi. “This is a manifestation of colonialismhe concluded. IKHSAN RELIUBUN Editor's Pick: Jokowi Claims Success in Final Speech, Walhi Disagrees Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

