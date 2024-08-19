Can former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan win the race to become the next Chancellor of Oxford from prison?





LONDON, August 19 Imran Khan, the imprisoned former Pakistani prime minister, is aiming to become the next chancellor of Oxford University.

Khan's adviser, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, told British news site The Guardian that Khan, 71, had applied for the job, ahead of an election scheduled for October. The position is to replace Chris Patten, the former Conservative minister, as chancellor of the university.

Khan, who served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been imprisoned for a year and faces multiple charges. He was removed by a no-confidence vote in Pakistan’s parliament, reportedly backed by the military. Despite his current legal troubles, Khan remains a prominent figure both politically and in academia.

A graduate of Keble College, Oxford, Khan studied politics, philosophy and economics in the 1970s while representing the university's cricket team.

According to the Guardian, he served for eight years as chancellor of the University of Bradford. His past experience and long-standing links to Oxford could give him an advantage in the election.

The ceremonial role of the Chancellor of the University of Oxford, although non-executive, is important in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor and involvement in the university's fundraising and advocacy. Khan's candidacy was made possible by recent changes to voting rules, which now allow online participation by graduates and staff.

According to the report, applications for the chancellor's post closed on Sunday, but Oxford University said a final list of candidates would not be confirmed until October. Other potential candidates include Elish Angiolini, a former Lord Attorney of Scotland, and Margaret Casely-Hayford, a former chair of Shakespeare's Globe.

Historically, the position of Chancellor of Oxford has been held by prominent political figures, such as Robert Dudley during the reign of Elizabeth I, and Oliver Cromwell as Lord Protector. Khan's supporters hope his legacy as a world leader and cricket icon will resonate with voters.

Voting for the position of Chancellor will take place online from 28 October. Only Oxford graduates and academic staff of the university will be able to take part in the election.

