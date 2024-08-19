AIIMS doctors urge PM Narendra Modi to bring in central law to protect healthcare workers





Doctors demand justice for Kolkata rape and murder victim New Delhi: The Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for enactment of a central law through an ordinance to protect healthcare workers and institutions across the country. The body also called for restoration of law and order at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a postgraduate intern doctor was allegedly raped and killed. AIIMS RDA also drew the prime minister's attention to the subsequent vandalism at the hospital and the “worrying increase in violence against doctors, healthcare professionals and medical institutions” across the country. Hospitals, like temples, are sanctuaries where healing and hope are nurtured, doctors at the medical institution run by the Center said in their letter. “It is with a sincere and serious appeal that we ask for your support in ensuring the protection of these sacred spaces,” the letter states. The RDA said doctors work in environments filled with life-and-death challenges, making them particularly vulnerable. Declaring that the escalation of violence against doctors is “deeply disturbing,” the association called for strong and uniform laws to protect those who have dedicated their lives to the noble service of others. The RDA has sought the passage of a central ordinance, and said: “We humbly implore the Government of India, through your gracious intervention, to consider enacting a central law through an ordinance to protect healthcare professionals and institutions across the country.” “We sincerely believe that such a law, accompanied by stringent penalties, would act as a strong deterrent to violence and provide uniform protection to healthcare professionals across the country,” the letter added. AIIMS RDA also implored immediate action to restore law and order at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, besides ensuring speedy justice for the victim, a woman doctor, saying this would not only provide solace but also set a strong precedent to deter such incidents in future. “We strongly believe that these measures will go a long way in ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals, enabling us to continue serving the nation with renewed confidence and peace of mind,” the letter said. The Supreme Court also took judicial notice of the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a government hospital in the West Bengal capital, as protests demanding justice for the victim continue across the country. The case will be heard on August 20. The body of the postgraduate student, with serious injuries, was found in the seminar room of the thoracic department of the hospital on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata police in connection with the case the next day. The Indian Medical Association on Saturday sought “benign” intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement its demands, which include a central law to control violence against healthcare workers and declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security duties. Resident doctors of AIIMS have been on indefinite strike, suspending all elective and non-essential services, including emergency and on-call services, to protest the RG Kar incident since August 12. (Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

