Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in new capital Nusantara, which is not yet completed





Still far from having completed its construction, the city of Nusantara was inaugurated and was the scene of official ceremonies on the day of the proclamation of Indonesia's independence from the colonial empire of the Netherlands, on August 17, 1945, which triggered a military conflict that did not end until December 1949.

ADVERTISEMENT Nearing the end of his term, President Joko Widodo was keen to leave a new mark on what is one of his most megamaniacal and controversial projects in the country. Indonesia celebrated the 79. Independence Day Saturday with a ceremony in Nusantara, the unfinished future capital intended to ease pressure on Jakarta, which, in addition to sinking due to flash floods and the extraction of groundwater for consumption, suffers from several problems such as pollution, congestion and high population. By 2050, a third of Jakarta could be submerged due to uncontrolled groundwater extraction and rising sea levels caused by climate change. The new capital project was launched by Widodo in 2019, who has been responsible for building many of the country's necessary infrastructure over the past decade. However, the construction of the new capital is ambitious and already behind schedule. Hundreds of staff and guests gathered, surrounded by unfinished government buildings and cranes in the heart of Nusantara, to witness the inauguration ceremony, coinciding with celebrations of the country's independence from the Netherlands. President Joko Widodo and his cabinet attended the ceremony at the new presidential palace, which is shaped like Garuda, the mythical eagle-winged protector and also the symbol of national airline Garuda Indonesia. Originally planned to inaugurate Nusantara as the new capital, This yearThe ceremony was scaled back due to construction delays, leaving the timing of the capital's move uncertain. Widodo had initially announced 8,000 guests for the event, but that number was later reduced to 1,300 due to inadequate infrastructure. Present at the ceremony was newly elected president Prabowo Subianto, who throughout his campaign promised to continue Widodo's policies. The former defense minister and general in Indonesia's special forces invited Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to be his vice president, taking advantage of his father Widodo's popularity in the election race. Located on Bornu Island in the Kalimantan region, the ceremony at the new State Palace was held simultaneously with a celebration at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, attended by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. In July this year, Widodo moves into new presidential palace in Nusantara, after holding its first government meeting last Tuesday. A megamaniacal, futuristic and sustainable project, but highly criticized by environmentalists Construction of Nusantara began in mid-2022, covering 2,600 square kilometers of Bornu jungle. The megaproject envisions a futuristic green city, rich in forests and parks, powered by renewable energy and with smart waste management. However, Widodo's megaplan has been criticized by environmentalists and indigenous communities, who say it deeply harms the environment, cutting down trees and threatening endangered species, such as orangutans. On the social level, the project threatens indigenous populations who will be forced to leave their lands. $33 billion budget The majority of investors are Indonesian companies, with the government contributing just 20% of the $33 billion budget and relying heavily on private sector investment. Interest from China is expected, but according to the BBC, nothing has materialised so far. To attract investors, Widodo recently introduced incentives for Nusantara, including land rights of up to 190 years and substantial tax breaks. With a population of approximately 275 million, Indonesia is the largest economy in Southeast Asia. Widodo, who has ruled the country for 10 years, is set to step down in October. The president is said to be building Nusantara as your heritage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pt.euronews.com/2024/08/17/indonesia-celebra-dia-da-independencia-na-nova-mas-ainda-por-acabar-capital-nusantara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos