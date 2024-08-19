Western missiles against Russia: Zelensky calls for bold measures





kyiv flatters the British to increase pressure on the United States: it is necessary to abandon restrictions on the use of Western missiles. BERLIN Taz | After twelve days of offensive against Russia, Ukraine is counting on increased military aid, especially from Great Britain. President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video message on SaturdayHe will intensify his efforts with his allies to demand bold measures and decisions that will fundamentally change the course of this war and lead to a just peace and a real end. This means, first of all, the desire to be able to use Western long-range missile systems to strike military targets in Russia without restrictions. This debate is mainly about the cruise missiles, called Storm Shadow in Great Britain and Scalp in France, delivered to Ukraine since 2023 with a range reduced to 250 kilometers and the obligation not to use them on Russian territory. The same goes for the ATACMS missile systems of the United States. Storm Shadow missiles were used to destroy much of Russia’s naval capability in occupied Crimea. But when Britain’s new Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared in July, shortly after his election victory, that there would be no restrictions on the use of weapons supplied by Britain to Ukraine against targets on Russian territory, he had to walk back that statement. The reason: there was no authorization from the United States, and the Storm Shadow missile system contains components from the United States, France, and Italy. The United States gave the green light to the use of Western weapons against targets on Russian territory in late May 2024, after massive Russian attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, but this only affected the HIMARS artillery systems in the immediate border area. London awaits response from Washington Today, the pressure is increasing. The British Times reported on Saturday that a British request for full authorization of Storm Shadow had been in Washington for a month. Zelenskyj then named the United States, Britain and France as the partners from whom he expects courageous decisions. “Britain in particular has shown real leadership throughout this war,” he said. Unfortunately, this trend has weakened recently. We will discuss how we can change that. Britain showed real leadership during the war, Zelensky said. Under Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Britain was Ukraine's main military backer after the United States at the start of the war in 2022. It subsequently fell behind Germany, but remained the most important country for training Ukrainian soldiers. Since Germany now wants to significantly reduce its support, Britain will again have a more important role to play. Ukraine needs our British partners to allow the use of Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory, Zelensky's adviser Mykhailo Podoljak told the British. Telegraph. British training for Ukrainian offensive forces As part of the ongoing ground offensive in Russia, during which sea UK Defence Journal With six Ukrainian brigades deployed, including reconnaissance, air support and electronic warfare missions, Ukraine is relying heavily on British terrain. British Challenger tanks are being used, as are Ukrainian units previously trained in Britain for operations in high-rise housing estates. London's International Institute for Strategic Studies moves an analysis A positive conclusion: Russia's lack of reaction to this situation weakens the argument that the West must respect Russian red lines in its support for Ukraine, including restrictions on the use of supplied weapons. We have always underestimated Ukrainians, Boris Johnson wrote now in Daily Mail. Can't we finally stop the noise, end the stupid Putinophobia and give Ukrainians what they really need to succeed?

