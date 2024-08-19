China threat pushes Japan to rethink its security – POLITICO





From Tokyo's perspective, the war in Ukraine has called into question Asia's security architecture. As a result, it is not only Japan, but also countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines that are strengthening their alliances with each other and with the United States. In return for its commitment to Europe, Tokyo now wants the support of the free world in the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan's democracy. As things stand, Putin supports his counterpart in the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in his belief that Taiwan is part of China and must, if necessary, be reunited with the motherland by force of arms. Moreover, unlike his predecessors, Xi has made it clear that he wants to resolve the Taiwan issue during his term and bring the island under his control. Japan, for its part, is a close ally of the small island nation. Although the Japanese Empire took control of Taiwan and colonized it, the colonial power acted differently from South Korea and China, where it committed atrocious crimes. Because postwar Japan has not clearly distanced itself from these racist crimes, relations with Seoul and Beijing remain strained. Yet in Taiwan, where its residents were not massacred en masse, Japan is now spoken of warmly. Moreover, there is no war scenario in which Japan would not be affected by Chinese aggression against Taiwan. Not only is Japan located very close to the island, but there are also about 54,000 U.S. troops stationed in Japan, many of them on the island of Okinawa. And Washington has repeatedly stated that it would militarily support Taiwan in the event of an attack by Xi Jinping. In addition, half of the world's container traffic passes through the Taiwan Strait, the shipping route that separates Taiwan and China. Japan is now calling on Europe, particularly in its own interests, to prepare for a potential conflict. Of course, such a conflict would not necessarily have to take the form of a military offensive by Beijing. If China were to prevent the flow of goods to and from Taiwan by imposing a naval blockade, for example, this would have consequences for the global economy. It would also interrupt the production of important semiconductors in Taiwan, as the island state only has two weeks of energy reserves. The production of cars, refrigerators, mobile phones and military equipment would be affected, which would also have immediate negative consequences for Europe and the United States.

