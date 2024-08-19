



Akmal Malik is grateful that thousands of people from East Kalimantan were invited to the independence ceremony at IKN

Archipelago – Acting Governor (Acting) of East Kalimantan (Kaltim) Akmal Malik expressed his gratitude for the participation of thousands of residents of the Etam mainland who were invited to attend the commemoration ceremony of the seconds of the 79th proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) held at the National Palace, the capital of the archipelago (IKN). Akmal expressed his deep gratitude to President Joko Widodo and the IKN Authority for inviting the people of East Kalimantan to witness this historic moment. “This is an extraordinary event. We are very grateful,” said Akmal at the IKN State Palace, Saturday (17/8/2024), as reported by partner media Diskominfo from East Kalimantan. Akmal was also grateful that the series of events, from the Apple of Honor and the sacred reflection at Taman Kusuma Bangsa to the ceremony commemorating the seconds of the proclamation, took place solemnly and smoothly under sunny weather. East Kalimantan DPRD Chairman Hasanuddin Mas'ud also expressed his pride in hosting the ceremony. According to him, this moment is a clear proof that one of the seven dreams of the people of East Kalimantan, as stated in the Time Capsule monument in 2015, has come true. Namely, to make East Kalimantan the capital of the country. This event also brought together various community leaders, traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth leaders, students, as well as a number of senior Indonesian ministers. President Joko Widodo and the First Lady, dressed in traditional costumes of the Kutai Kartanegara Sultanate, also presented bicycle prizes and other entertainment, including a flyby of an F-16 fighter jet that amazed the audience in the skies of IKN. (*/point) Photo: IST Source: Media Mitra Diskominfo Kaltim

