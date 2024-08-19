PM Modi congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on his appointment as Prime Minister of Thailand





Paetongtarn is the third Shinawatra to hold the post, after her billionaire father and aunt Yingluck Shinawatra. Both were ousted and forced into exile in coups, although Thaksin returned to Thailand last year when Pheu Thai formed a government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Paetongtarn Shinawatra on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Thailand and said he looked forward to working with her to further strengthen ties between the two countries. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of former leader Thaksin Shinawatra, became Thailand's prime minister after receiving a letter of royal approval on Sunday, two days after she was chosen by parliament following a court ruling dismissing her predecessor.

“Congratulations @ingshin on your election as the Prime Minister of Thailand. Best wishes for a very successful term,” Modi said in a message on X. “I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, which are built on strong foundations of civilisational, cultural and people-to-people connection,” he said. Congratulations @ingshin on your election as Prime Minister of Thailand. I wish you a very fruitful term in office. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Thailand, which are built on strong foundations of civilisation, -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2024 Paetongtarn is the third Shinawatra to hold the post, after her billionaire father and aunt Yingluck Shinawatra. Both were ousted and forced into exile in coups, although Thaksin returned to Thailand last year when Pheu Thai formed a government. She received her appointment letter at a ceremony at the party's headquarters in Bangkok, attended by senior members of the ruling coalition parties and her father, who has no official role but is widely seen as the de facto leader of Pheu Thai. The father and daughter held hands and entered with beaming smiles. Both wore white civil servant uniforms, used during royal and state ceremonies. With contributions from agencies.

