Padma award-winning doctors write to PM Modi seeking law for healthcare professionals | India News

“We call on law enforcement, policy makers and society at large to take immediate and decisive action,” the letter said. (Photo: PTI)

Expressing anguish over the Kolkata rape and murder incident, over 70 Padma awardee doctors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding early enactment of a special law to curb violence against healthcare workers and implementation of enhanced safety protocols in medical facilities. They suggested that the Centre immediately adopt an ordinance to ensure the “severest possible punishment” for those who engage in violence against health professionals, whether verbal or physical. Health workers and others have been protesting in large numbers following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the government-run RG Kar Hospital, and allegations of a botched investigation and cover-up. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other doctors' bodies are pushing for a central law to ensure the safety of doctors.

The authors of the letter include former ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargav, former AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr SK Sarin, director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences. In the letter, the Padma awardees sought immediate and personal intervention from Prime Minister Modi to address the alarming situation, saying that such acts of brutality shake the very foundation of the service of healthcare professionals and underscore the urgent need to address violence, especially against women, girls and healthcare workers.

Doctors have expressed “deep concern and anguish” over the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

“We stand in solidarity with the victim’s family, whose pain and loss are unimaginable. We also extend our full support to the medical community, which is increasingly confronted with such violence in the course of its work. The safety and dignity of healthcare professionals must be preserved as a priority,” the letter reads.

Doctors said stricter measures were desperately needed to prevent such atrocities.

“We call on law enforcement, policy makers and society as a whole to take immediate and decisive action,” the letter said.

Doctors stressed the need for law enforcement to more rigorously enforce current legal frameworks to protect health professionals and called for tough and swift penalties to deter such crimes.

The letter urges the government to implement enhanced safety protocols in healthcare facilities to ensure a safe working environment for all medical personnel.

“We urge the central and state governments to enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare workers expeditiously, ensuring its speedy implementation on the ground,” the letter said.

“A draft law, the Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Health Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill, has been ready since 2019 but has not yet been tabled in Parliament for adoption.

“We strongly believe that an ordinance to this effect can be passed immediately, and the bill should be passed as soon as possible so that all those working in the country's health care delivery systems can work without fear, serving suffering patients,” the letter said.

Doctors also stressed that the proposed ordinance/bill should ensure that the harshest possible punishment is meted out to those who indulge in violence against healthcare professionals, whether verbal or physical.

Such cases should be resolved quickly through the judicial system, with the offences being classified as non-bailable.

“May this tragedy serve as a catalyst for real and lasting change. We urge you, through this letter, to protect the medical profession from physical attacks and attacks on the dignity and respect of all health professionals,” the letter reads.

The award-winning doctors include radiologist and founder and managing director of Mahajan Imaging, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr DS Rana, chairman, department of nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr Sandeep Guleria, transplant surgeon.