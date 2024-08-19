Politics
Padma award-winning doctors write to PM Modi seeking law for healthcare professionals | India News
Expressing anguish over the Kolkata rape and murder incident, over 70 Padma awardee doctors have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding early enactment of a special law to curb violence against healthcare workers and implementation of enhanced safety protocols in medical facilities.
They suggested that the Centre immediately adopt an ordinance to ensure the “severest possible punishment” for those who engage in violence against health professionals, whether verbal or physical.
Health workers and others have been protesting in large numbers following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the government-run RG Kar Hospital, and allegations of a botched investigation and cover-up. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and other doctors' bodies are pushing for a central law to ensure the safety of doctors.
The authors of the letter include former ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargav, former AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr SK Sarin, director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.
In the letter, the Padma awardees sought immediate and personal intervention from Prime Minister Modi to address the alarming situation, saying that such acts of brutality shake the very foundation of the service of healthcare professionals and underscore the urgent need to address violence, especially against women, girls and healthcare workers.
Doctors have expressed “deep concern and anguish” over the horrific incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.
“We stand in solidarity with the victim’s family, whose pain and loss are unimaginable. We also extend our full support to the medical community, which is increasingly confronted with such violence in the course of its work. The safety and dignity of healthcare professionals must be preserved as a priority,” the letter reads.
Doctors said stricter measures were desperately needed to prevent such atrocities.
“We call on law enforcement, policy makers and society as a whole to take immediate and decisive action,” the letter said.
Doctors stressed the need for law enforcement to more rigorously enforce current legal frameworks to protect health professionals and called for tough and swift penalties to deter such crimes.
The letter urges the government to implement enhanced safety protocols in healthcare facilities to ensure a safe working environment for all medical personnel.
“We urge the central and state governments to enact and implement a separate law for the protection of healthcare workers expeditiously, ensuring its speedy implementation on the ground,” the letter said.
“A draft law, the Prevention of Violence Against Doctors, Health Professionals and Medical Institutions Bill, has been ready since 2019 but has not yet been tabled in Parliament for adoption.
“We strongly believe that an ordinance to this effect can be passed immediately, and the bill should be passed as soon as possible so that all those working in the country's health care delivery systems can work without fear, serving suffering patients,” the letter said.
Doctors also stressed that the proposed ordinance/bill should ensure that the harshest possible punishment is meted out to those who indulge in violence against healthcare professionals, whether verbal or physical.
Such cases should be resolved quickly through the judicial system, with the offences being classified as non-bailable.
“May this tragedy serve as a catalyst for real and lasting change. We urge you, through this letter, to protect the medical profession from physical attacks and attacks on the dignity and respect of all health professionals,” the letter reads.
The award-winning doctors include radiologist and founder and managing director of Mahajan Imaging, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology, AIIMS, Delhi, Dr DS Rana, chairman, department of nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dr Sandeep Guleria, transplant surgeon.
(Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First published: August 18, 2024 | 8:45 p.m. EAST
|
Sources
2/ https://www.business-standard.com/india-news/padma-awardee-doctors-write-to-pm-modi-seeking-law-for-healthcare-workers-124081800471_1.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Padma award-winning doctors write to PM Modi seeking law for healthcare professionals | India News
- Tameside village prepares for annual tradition
- Approaching the Holy Grail of Earthquake Prediction
- 'Fasten your chin straps. Prepare for impact.'
- Is Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump in US election polls? | BBC Americast
- Oval Invincibles retain men's 100 cricket title, London Spirit win women's edition
- PM Modi congratulates Paetongtarn Shinawatra on his appointment as Prime Minister of Thailand
- Democratic National Convention: What Can Kamala Harris Learn From Chicago '68?
- Data: Here's How China, Japan and South Korea Excelled in Certain Sports to Improve Their Olympic Performance
- Two consecutive earthquakes hit north of Tokyo | NHK WORLD-JAPAN News
- East Kalimantan
- Did Imran Khan have links with former ISI chief? New investigation reveals shocking details