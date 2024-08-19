Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Appoints National Committee for High-Level Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Forum and 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum





The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), issued the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) Number 26 of 2024 concerning the National Committee for Organizing a High-Level Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Forum. (High Level Forum on Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships)) and the Indonesia-Africa Forum (Indonesia-Africa Forum) 2nd on August 16, 2024. National Committee for the Organization of High-Level Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Forums (HLF MSP) and the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF) are tasked with preparing and determining implementation work plans and budgets, carrying out preparations and implementation, carrying out monitoring organize, evaluate the implementation and write a report on the implementation of the 2nd HLF MSP and IAF to be held in Bali from 1-3 September 2024. In Article 5 of the Regulations accessible on the JDIH Cabinet Secretariat page, it is specified that the National Committee is headed by a Director responsible for providing guidance, suggestions and reflections in the organization of the 2nd HLF MSP and IAF. The Steering Committee is composed of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, as well as the Coordinating Ministers. In addition to the director, the national committee is also composed of general directors, regional officers and the secretariat. The Director General of HLF MSP and 2nd IAF is jointly held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of National Development Planning/Head of the National Development Planning Agency as per Article 6. The Director General is responsible for coordinating the implementation of the HLF MSP and 2nd IAF preparation and implementation series; coordinating the implementation of the tasks of the responsible person in the field; and submitting reports on the implementation of the 2nd MSP and 2nd FHN IAF to the Director. There are four responsible persons within the 2nd National Committee of the MSP and the IAF of the HLF, namely:

a. Responsible for the Substances Sector, chaired by the Minister of National Development Planning (PPN)/Head of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) for the HLF MSP and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Wamenlu) for the 2nd IAF;

b. Responsible for event organization, logistics, health and infrastructure, chaired by the Minister of State Secretary (Mensesneg);

c. Responsible for Communication and Media, chaired by the Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo); And

d. Responsible for the security sector, chaired by the Commander of the Indonesian National Army (TNI). The Presidential Decree emphasizes that in carrying out its functions, the National Committee may collaborate and/or coordinate with non-ministerial government ministries/agencies, central and regional government agencies, the private sector and other parties deemed necessary. The working period of the National Committee begins from the date of stipulation of this Presidential Decree until December 31, 2024, as confirmed in Presidential Decree 26/2024 stipulated by President Joko Widodo in Jakarta on August 16, 2024. (AND)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-tetapkan-panitia-nasional-forum-tingkat-tinggi-kemitraan-multipihak-dan-forum-indonesia-afrika-ke-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos