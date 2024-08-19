



Belarusian President Suggests Moscow and kyiv Resume Negotiations Based on Provisional Agreement Reached in Istanbul Moscow and kyiv must ultimately resolve their differences through negotiations, otherwise the conflict will end in the total destruction of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said. In an interview with Russia-1 channel broadcast on Sunday, Lukashenko urged Russia and Ukraine to return to peace talks that collapsed in spring 2022 after what Moscow called Western interference. “We need to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the problems. But if it continues like in the Kursk region, it will be an escalation that will lead to the destruction of Ukraine,” the Belarusian leader warned, referring to Kiev's large-scale attack on internationally recognized Russian territory earlier this month. Lukashenko stressed that the warring parties could resume dialogue on the basis of a proposal from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who suggested picking up where Moscow and kyiv left off last time. “Yes, the situation on the ground has changed, but that [document] “This could be a start. A start of discussion,” he said. Last month, Putin reiterated that the Istanbul agreement, under which Ukraine would have agreed to “permanent neutrality” and reduce its military strength while receiving certain security guarantees, “remains on the table and could serve as a basis” for a new round of peace talks. Moscow said the talks were close to a conclusion but were interrupted by then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who reportedly advised Kiev to “keep fighting.” Although Johnson denied the accusation, people close to Zelensky admitted he played an influential role. While Russia has repeatedly said throughout the conflict that it is open to negotiations with Ukraine, Putin recently said that any engagement with Ukraine is impossible as long as it carries out attacks on civilians and threatens its nuclear power plants – two acts Moscow blamed kyiv for during the Kursk incursion. Last month, Zelensky admitted that Ukraine could open negotiations with the current Russian leadership, despite a still-standing presidential decree signed in 2022 that prohibits it. The decree was approved after four former Ukrainian regions voted overwhelmingly to join Russia. (RT.com)

