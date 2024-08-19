



Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are effectively dead, even in key swing states, according to a new poll.

Mirroring the pollster's findings from a separate survey released earlier this month, both presidential candidates each scored 50 percent in key battleground states, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey released Sunday.

Harris, 59, came away with a 51%-48% lead in a national showdown between the two men, up from his 50%-49% lead over him in the previous poll.

Strikingly, 36% of voters say they don't know what Harris stands for, compared with 64% who do, while 14% don't know what Trump, 78, stands for, compared with 86% who do, the poll found.

Former President Donald Trump has gained a slight edge in another CBS poll of key states. Getty Images

Republicans have criticized Harris for not being more explicit about her policy positions since she was abruptly elevated to lead the Democratic ticket just under a month ago.

Last Friday, she unveiled an economic platform that includes a national ban on what she describes as “pricing” (some economists have interpreted her campaign proposal as price controls), a $25,000 tax credit for first-time homebuyers, a boosted $6,000 child tax credit, and more.

Although the polls are negative, even among swing state voters, CBS's latest analysis of swing states gave Trump a slight edge over Harris in close states.

In Pennsylvania, Trump won 50% of the vote to Harris' 50%, in Michigan (48% to 49%), Wisconsin (49% to 49%), Nevada (48% to 50%), Georgia (50% to 48%), Arizona (50% to 49%) and North Carolina (50% to 48%).

The margin of error in each of these states was plus or minus 4 percentage points.

If these numbers are transposed onto the Electoral College map, it would mean that Trump would get about 262 electoral votes to Harris's 247, with the rest undecided. A candidate needs 270 votes to win the presidency.

Vice President Kamala Harris has presented herself as the outsider in the race. AP

In the RCP's no-draw Electoral College map, Trump narrowly won 276 votes to 262, indicating that the race is very close.

Harris has consistently maintained that she is an “underdog” in the race, even as polls have tightened considerably nearly four weeks after she topped the ticket.

Both campaigns acknowledge that the presidential race will be tight.

The CBS News/YouGov survey also found an increase in the number of Democrats who say they are committed to voting (87%), up from 81% on July 18. Among Republicans, 88% say they will definitely vote, down from 90% on July 18, the poll found.

In terms of gender, 45% of men preferred Harris, compared to 54% who preferred Trump, while 56% of women wanted Harris, compared to 44% who chose Trump.

Other polls have found a similar gender gap among voters.

The top issues voters raise are the economy (83%), inflation (76%), the state of democracy (74%), crime (62%), gun policy (58%), the U.S.-Mexico border (56%) and abortion (51%).

The vice president has maintained a fairly busy campaign schedule with just under 80 days until election night. ZUMAPRESS.com

Trump leads among voters who see the economy as a major issue as well as those who feel their financial situation is not as good, according to cross-sectional analyses conducted for the poll.

Among voters who cited the economy as a major factor in their decision, 56% voted for Trump, compared to 43% for Harris.

The same goes for inflation (61% for Trump, 38% for Harris) and the border (76% to 24%). Harris leads on abortion (69% to 30% for Trump) and on preserving democracy (57% to 42%).

The survey was conducted among 3,258 registered voters between August 14 and 16, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points for the main sample of respondents.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign attacked a CBS News poll that also showed both candidates dead by 50 percent in key states.

The campaign said the poll increased the proportion of people identifying as liberal in the sample of registered voters by about 1.7 percentage points compared to the sample used in the previous poll. Surveys are typically subject to such fluctuations.

Fake news outlets continue to help the dangerously liberal Kamala hide her record of economic failure and soft-on-crime policies, senior campaign adviser Brian Hughes criticized at the time.

