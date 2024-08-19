The Budget is Yours, Prabowo – Editorial

The 2025 budget proposal has arrived, and it will be President-elect Prabowo Subianto's first.

The plan drawn up by the administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo sticks to the safety limits prescribed by our State Finance Law, which limits the budget deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and the overall accumulated debt to 60 percent of GDP.

The project presented Friday proposes a deficit of 2.53% of GDP and a gross debt/GDP ratio slightly below 39%.

At the same time, for its economic assumptions that are part of the budget plan, the government projects economic growth of 5.2 percent in 2025, the same level as that set for this year – but a question mark hangs over this projection given the continuing global economic uncertainty.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank both predict that Indonesia's economy will grow by only 5.1 percent next year.

For this year, both countries are forecasting GDP growth of just 5%, lower than the government's estimate of 5.2%.

Every Thursday Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed about the latest developments, Viewpoint is the ideal source for anyone looking to engage on the issues that matter most. to subscribe to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more Newsletter

Large parts of next year's proposed budget remain uncertain, as the plan does not specify allocations for many budget items. Some might find that worrisome.

However, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati stressed that this is a transitional budget and many aspects will have to await responses from those in the next administration, which will depend on what Prabowo wants to pursue.

Regardless, we must remind Prabowo that global uncertainty will persist at least until next year, and the country will need all the support it can get from the fiscal side to keep the wheels of domestic economic activity turning, even in the face of potentially weak demand for Indonesian export goods.

There is hope for a drop in interest rates, but that would not be enough to erase the pain caused over the past two years by the US Federal Reserve's “higher for longer” monetary policy.

We know that Prabowo may want to deliver on many of his campaign promises as soon as possible, but we urge the president-elect to do what he must do to preserve the economy, before he sets out his own to-do list.

Campaign promises to boost economic growth to offset external weakness must be delivered. The key is to calibrate fiscal policy to global and domestic developments, providing as much stimulus as needed, but not so much that it compromises fiscal prudence and stability.

Managing the next year will also prove tricky, given that Prabowo will inherit both the blessings and curses of the current administration.

President Jokowi has left many tasks unfinished, such as the planned increase in VAT to 12% and the tax on plastics and sugary drinks. Some of these initiatives can help raise revenue and contain the deficit, but they are not without side effects.

Not to mention a large chunk of past spending that has lasting implications for the state budget, including the development of the future capital Nusantara and the deficit of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail project, Whoosh, among other projects.

Some of these tasks will present Prabowo with difficult choices between pursuing his own priorities and carrying out projects inherited from the past. Each of these choices must be guided by an assessment of the national interest, and his alone.

For now, there is little President Jokowi can do during this transition period; the public will have to accept the unsatisfactory answers provided by the current administration on fiscal policies.

It remains to be seen whether the new administration will live up to its promises of fiscal prudence.

Next year will be the start of Prabowo's life, but only time will tell whether things will stay that way. The next government will have to prove throughout its five-year term that the country can maintain its hard-won prudence.