Should a President Have Full Control of the Fed? Harris and Trump DisagreeExBulletin





Should a president have full control of the Fed? The two presidential candidates have divergent views.

ADRIAN MA, HOST:

Should the president have more control over the country's central banking system, also known as the Federal Reserve? Well, former President Donald Trump thinks so. Here he is speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago home this month.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: I think the president should at least have a say, yes. I believe that. I think, in my case, I've made a lot of money. I've been very successful, and I think I have better instincts than, in many cases, the people who sit on the Federal Reserve or the president.

MA: When Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about this, she gave a very different opinion.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VICE CHAIR KAMALA HARRIS: The Fed is an independent entity, and as chair, I will never interfere in decisions made by the Fed.

MA: The Federal Reserve is the most powerful economic institution in the country, and arguably the world. And with two presidential candidates at odds over how they would handle it, it seems like a good reason to hand it over to my regular host, NPR’s The Indicator From Planet Money podcast. My co-hosts, Darian Woods and Wailin Wong, will take over and explain how the Fed became independent in the first place and why most economists wanted to keep it that way.

DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: The Federal Reserve, the central bank, has two main goals: to keep prices stable and to create lots of jobs. And its decisions are independent of politics when it takes action on things like changing interest rates to reduce inflation, which is what we're focusing on today.

WAILIN WONG, BYLINE: That's right. We learned that the consumer price index rose 2.9% year-over-year in July. That's a huge improvement from mid-2022, when inflation was above 9%. Carola Binder, an economist at the University of Texas at Austin, says that decline was accelerated by the Fed's independence from political interference.

CAROLA BINDER: The Fed's job was made easier by its independence, and inflation could have been even worse if the Fed had not been independent.

WOODS: Raising interest rates is a difficult lever to pull. It lowers prices by slowing the economy. It makes new mortgages more expensive. It puts people out of work temporarily. So it's not a popular course of action for any politician.

BINDER: If their goal is to get elected in a few months or even a few years, they're not going to worry about the long-term consequences of their policies. So lower interest rates may stimulate the economy in the short term, but in the long term they can lead to inflation.

WONG: The Fed has more credibility. Investors and the public generally believe that it will do the right thing, and that's important to getting the job done.

WOODS: And when we say the Fed is independent, we don't mean it's completely divorced from democracy. Even though the president can't, for example, lower interest rates when he feels they're too high, the Fed is accountable to the public in other ways.

WONG: That's right. The president appoints the members of the Federal Reserve Board. The Federal Reserve's goals—low inflation and job creation—are set by Congress.

WOODS: As much as politicians want to control interest rates, they can't. And that's because of an agreement between the Treasury and the Federal Reserve in 1951. In the United States, inflation was high after World War II and during the Korean War. But the Fed had a problem. It was effectively controlled by the Treasury Department, headed by the president's treasury secretary, which prevented the Fed from doing its main job: influencing the money supply and keeping inflation low, which is called monetary policy.

BINDER: What's called the Treasury-Fed agreement of 1951 is the agreement by which the Fed finally gained some independence to be able to conduct monetary policy as we think of it today.

WONG: That's not to say that presidents haven't tried to influence the Fed. Think of Arthur Burns, who was chairman of the Fed in the 1970s.

BINDER: Perhaps the most famous was Richard Nixon when he pressured Arthur Burns to adopt a looser monetary policy to improve his chances of re-election.

WOODS: Lyndon Johnson also tightened the screws on his president at the time. And in the 1970s and 1980s, a consensus began to emerge among economists. The job of central banks to bring down inflation was much easier without politicians getting involved and trying to pull the lever. And in exchange for greater autonomy, central banks could be more transparent in their decision-making.

BINDER: As economists began to recognize the benefits of transparency and independence, these principles became more accepted and became part of the culture of the Fed, and indeed the culture of central banks around the world.

WONG: The Bank of Japan, the Bank of Mexico and the Bank of England became independent in the 1990s. The European Central Bank was created independently from day one, and the evidence suggests that independence helps control inflation.

WOODS: Carola Binder of the University of Texas at Austin says that in the United States, there was a growing consensus that central bank independence was a good thing, and that led to a norm. Presidents would let central banks do their jobs, until the 2016 election, when Trump began to publicly and vocally criticize the Federal Reserve. That continued during his presidency. He appointed Jerome Powell to chair the Fed, but he began to publicly criticize him starting in 2018. That was a major shift in the president's relationship with the Fed.

BINDER: For many years, there was a norm that the president couldn't – I don't know which presidents had Twitter, but they couldn't go on Twitter or anything like that and go after the Federal Reserve. So that sort of changed what was considered acceptable for a president.

WOODS: And with Donald Trump's comments, it seems like he's saying that if he's elected, there could be more structural changes that would give the president more power. Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee, J.D. Vance, supported that idea in a speech earlier this month.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JD VANCE: If the American people don't like our interest rate policy, they should elect somebody else to change that policy. Nothing should be beyond the democratic debate in this country when it comes to the big issues facing the United States.

WOODS: Carola says those comments are telling.

BINDER: It's often the case that presidents disagree with the decisions of the Federal Reserve. They almost always disagree with the need for looser monetary policy or lower interest rates. So this shows that if we had left monetary policy in the hands of the president, we would have had more inflation.

WONG: That said, Carola says the public wants things to be fixed. How did we get inflation this high? What went wrong? How can we prevent this from happening again?

BINDER: The Fed should give them that kind of accountability, should be transparent about the mistakes they made, what they learned and what they could change.

WOODS: Carola thinks there’s some truth in the frustrations that might lead someone to want a politician to put pressure on economists. Think about what we’ve been through — high inflation, the pandemic, and the global financial crisis that preceded that. The Fed, of course, was quick to help, which meant expanding its role and taking new, unconventional steps, like buying tons of mortgage-backed securities and bonds.

BINDER: You can understand why there are increasing calls for increased Fed oversight or calls to rein it in if it's perceived to be going beyond its original intentions.

WONG: Are we asking too much of the Fed? Do we want them to solve all our problems?

WOODS: That's right. We're asking too much of the Fed and not enough of what we can do ourselves.

WONG: Okay, John F. Kennedy.

(LAUGH)

MA: That was Darian Woods from NPR and Wailin Wong from The Indicator From Planet Money podcast.

