Donald Trump Falsely Claims Support for Taylor Swift with AI-Generated Posts

Donald Trump bizarrely and falsely claimed he supports Taylor Swift on Sunday via a series of AI-generated images posted to his Truth Social account.

One of the images shows a photoshopped photo of Swift dressed in an Uncle Sam-style outfit reminiscent of classic military recruiting posters, with the text reading: “TAYLOR WANTS YOU TO VOTE FOR DONALD TRUMP.”

Additionally, Trump shared a fake news article falsely claiming that Swift fans are “turning to Trump” following a recent terrorist plot targeting her concert in Vienna, Austria.

The collage of posts also included AI-generated photos of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” T-shirts.

Trump captioned the collage with the words: “I accept!”

To be clear, Swift has not endorsed any candidate in the 2024 presidential election. However, in the 2020 election, she endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included,” she told V Magazine of her decision at the time.

Swift also criticized Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how he stoked the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout his presidency, and encouraged her fans to “demand early voting. Vote early.”

Trump also made comments about Swift earlier this year. In an interview with Variety editor Ramin Setoodeh for his book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, he questioned whether the pop singer was actually a liberal, saying, “I'm surprised that a country star can be successful being a liberal.”

Swifties – let’s bring this to Taylor’s attention. This is disgusting. We know Taylor does not support Trump or the use of AI to spread misinformation using her image. She needs to get her legal team to act ASAP. pic.twitter.com/P9HhtQ84MC

— hunty ☀️ (@huntys_pov) August 18, 2024

Lol, Trump posted a collage of AI-generated Taylor Swift fans wearing “Swiftities for Trump” t-shirts and wrote “I agree!” like it was real.

I mean… this is particularly pathetic, even for Trump. pic.twitter.com/GUVXQLqzYo

— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 18, 2024

