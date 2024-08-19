Today, Jokowi will reshuffle three ministers in Indonesia's advanced cabinet





JAKARTA, investor.id – News that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reshuffle Three ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet (KIM) have been strengthened since last weekend. This is based on the circulation of information about the inauguration of several ministers and heads of institutions that will take place on Monday (19/8/2024) at 10:00 WIB. In the invitation to the inauguration that was circulating among journalists, it was indicated that the names of three KIM ministers were currently involved. reshuffleThey include Yasonna H Laoly and Arifin Tasrif. For the position left by Yasonna as Minister of Law and Human Rights (Menkumham), Jokowi appointed Gerindra Party politician Supratman Andi Atgas. At the same time, the post of Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), vacated by Arifin Tasrif, will be occupied by Bahlil Lahadalia. Bahlil's vacated position as Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) will be filled by Rosan Roeslani. Jokowi will also appoint Dadan as head of the Nutrition Agency and Rahmat as head of the Food Agency. Since Sunday (18/8/2024) evening, information about the cabinet reshuffle has also been circulating in journalists' WhatsApp groups. However, no government official has confirmed it. The coordinator of the presidential special staff, Ari Dwipayana, has not yet responded when he was confirmed on this matter. Meanwhile, Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi asked journalists to wait for official information on the matter. “Just wait for the official statement,” Arie said when contacted in Jakarta on Sunday evening. Editor: Indah Handayani

