Nigel Farage breaks silence after huge salary revealed at GB News | Politics | News





Nigel Farage defended his work in the House of Commons, which earned him more than $1 million a year. The Commons register of MPs' interests was updated this week for the first time since the election, revealing how Mr Farage is paid around $1.2 million a year for his work as a GB News presenter. He also rakes in tens of thousands of dollars from Cameo.com, where users can pay to receive personalized video messages from the politician, as well as revenue from Elon Musk's X, which pays users based on the number of views and interactions their posts receive. Mr Farage's huge income makes him the highest paid politician in the House of Commons. But, writing in the Sunday TelegraphMr Farage argued that his second and third jobs helped make him a better informed and more competent MP.

The newly elected MP also argued that it was wrong to claim that he had personally earned millions from his outside work, as the income instead went to his private company, and the register of interests did not take into account my company's expenses. Mr Farage says his income is to be used to employ several contractors, and that all figures quoted in the media include VAT levied at 20%. The leader of the British Reform Party insists that my commitment to public service as a newly elected member of the House of Commons does not prevent me from having outside interests – and it should not. He points out that until very recently, Foreign Secretary David Lammy hosted a regular show on LBC for several years, happily combining this high-profile media engagement with his high-profile role and status as a constituency MP. Mr Farage continued: Mr Lammy also made money from regular speaking engagements. I would like to think that most voters accept that any MP who chooses to have a range of outside interests gains experience and knowledge that can be used in a variety of positive ways as an MP.

The Clacton MP also reveals he plans to keep his expenses as an MP to a minimum, instead using his outside income to pay for work-related expenses that some other MPs would charge the taxpayer. He also points out that the downside of earning large sums of money is that he pays a large amount of taxes into the country's coffers. He argues: My company will pay a lot of taxes, as will I, because of the work I have done and continue to do. Given that Federal Chancellor Rachel Reeves apparently discovered a $22 billion black hole in public finances over the past month, is this such a bad thing?

In his Register of Interests entries, Mr Farage estimates that he spends around 72 hours a month on his non-parliamentary work, the equivalent of nine full working days. The ledger also revealed that a trip he took to the United States in July after the assassination attempt on his friend Donald Trump was funded by a private donation from cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne. Mr Farage described the purpose of the visit as “to support a friend who was nearly killed and to represent Clacton on the world stage”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1937475/nigel-farage-breaks-silence-after The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos