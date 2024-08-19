Politics
PM Modi extends Raksha Bandhan wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday and prayed for happiness and prosperity for all.
“Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolising immense love between brothers and sisters. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of each and every one of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life,” PM Modi posted on X.
Home Minister Amit Shah also wished happiness and prosperity for all and prayed for them.
“My warmest greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. On this festival of undying love and affection between brothers and sisters, I pray for the happiness and prosperity of all,” Shah posted on X.
Union Health Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda greeted people and prayed that Raksha Bandhan fills everyone's life with happiness and good fortune.
“I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all my countrymen on the occasion of the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, the unwavering love and trust between brother and sister. I pray to God that this festival of our sacred culture may fill everyone's life with happiness, good fortune and prosperity,” Nadda posted on X.
Raksha Bandhan, popularly known as Rakhi, will be celebrated on Monday (today). It is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bonding between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers give gifts as a symbol of love and care towards their sisters.
Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Hindu religious texts speak of incidents where sisters tied rakhi around their brothers' wrists to protect them.
