Jokowi reshuffles his government and appoints three new ministers





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko “Jokowi“Widodo reshuffled his cabinet and appointed three new ministers, a new deputy minister and three agency heads at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday, August 19, 2024. THE cabinet reshuffle was based on Presidential Decree No. 92/P of 2024 and Decree No. 52/M of 2024, which dealt with the dismissal and appointment of ministers and the appointment of a Deputy Minister of Communication and Information, respectively. According to information received by TempoSeveral ministers are being invested today, including: 1. Minister of Justice and Human Rights: Supratman Andi Atgas 2. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources: Bahlil Lahadalia 3. Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM: Rosan Roeslani 4. Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Technology: Angga Raka Prabowo In addition, the President also appointed Dadan Hindayana as head of the Nutrition Agency, Hasan Nasbi as head of the Presidential Communications Agency and Taruna Ikrar as head of the Food and Drug Administration (BPOM). The Presidential Palace said the appointments were crucial to prepare and support a smooth government transition.[This is necessary to ensure] “A well-managed, effective and efficient transition,” the coordinator of the president’s special office, Ari Dwipayana, told Tempo via text message this morning. Gerindra Party Daily newspaper chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad also stressed the need to synchronise and expedite the government transition process. “This is to welcome the new government,” Dasco said at the State Palace. The cabinet reshuffle comes before the end of President Jokowi's term. On July 18, 2024, he appointed two people close to the president-elect Prabowo SubiantoThomas Djiwandono and Sudaryono, respectively as Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of Agriculture. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editor's Choice: Palace on Jokowi's Cabinet Reshuffle: 'Necessary to Support Government Transition' Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

