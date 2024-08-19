5 things to know about the talks between Xi Jinping and To Lam, chairman of the Chinese Communist Party





Chinese President Xi Jinping met with new Vietnamese leader To Lam on his first state visit to Beijing, celebrating the strength of bilateral relations. The visit highlights ongoing cooperation and future projects, including investment and infrastructure development, between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Vietnam's new leader To Lam in Beijing on Monday, marking a significant moment in relations between the two countries. The state visit, which is Mr Lam's first official overseas trip since taking office, underlines the deepening ties between China and Vietnam amid their shared history and evolving strategic partnership. Here are five key points to understand about this important diplomatic engagement: 1. The first state visit to China by Vietnam's new leader, To Lam, began with a meeting with President Xi Jinping in Beijing. 2. China expressed its enthusiasm that Ms. Lam chose China for her inaugural visit. This decision underscores the strong ties between China and Vietnam, reflecting the high value the two countries attach to their relations. 3. Mr. To Lam arrived in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou on Sunday. His visit will last three days and will include meetings with Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese officials. During his stay, Mr. Lam will also visit sites in Guangzhou linked to former Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh. 4. Last December, during Xi Jinping's visit to Vietnam, the two countries signed more than a dozen agreements. These covered improving railway connections, investment in various sectors, and handling incidents in the South China Sea. The specific details of these agreements have not been disclosed. 5. China and Vietnam are working on several cross-border railway projects, including connections between Haiphong and other Vietnamese cities. They also plan to collaborate on China's Belt and Road Initiative, with investments in agriculture, infrastructure, energy and digital development.

