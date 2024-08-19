Foreign media highlight Jokowi's cabinet reshuffle at the end of the term, call it











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Foreign media are again focusing on IR. Latest information on the revision (reshuffle) cabinet that was carried out at the end of the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Monday (19/8/2024). “Indonesian President Joko Widodo… reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, just weeks before he resigns, in a bid to smooth the transition to his successor, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto,” the page reads. AFPin the article titled “The Indonesian leader will reshuffle his government a few weeks before leaving office.” “Widodo – better known as Jokowi – will hand over the reins in October, leaving office with very high approval ratings for his economic record of delivering steady growth after the Covid-19 pandemic,” ” added the French media. It was also reported that a number of new ministers had been appointed for law and human rights, energy and mineral resources, and investment. Then the new head of the Food and Drug Regulatory Agency and the head of the new National Nutrition Agency. “The national nutrition agency was created to support Prabowo's main campaign promise, the $1 billion pledge to provide free meals to schoolchildren,” he explained. AFP Again. The same thing is also published on other sites Yahoo News quote Bloomberg. Where the focus is on Jokowi's change of energy minister. “Indonesian President Joko Widodo has replaced the country's energy chief in a broader cabinet reshuffle just weeks before he resigns, in a bid to ensure his policies remain a priority for Prabowo Subianto's new government,” the page said. “Jokowi, as the president is known, has appointed his main ally Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources,” the page added in an article titled “Indonesia to appoint new energy minister in latest cabinet reshuffle“. It was also reported that this was the fourth cabinet reshuffle in the past 12 months. This, the media wrote, follows speculation that a number of major mineral processing activities in Indonesia would be boosted, including the construction of a new capital city. “Jokowi has appointed new officials from coalition parties that support Prabowo, showing how he is trying to maintain political continuity with the next government,” he added. “Respected Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati will remain in office, although he reportedly considered resigning earlier this year,” the media also wrote. (boss/boss) Watch the video below: Video: IPB Lecturer Dadan Hindayana Becomes National Nutrition Agency Chief



