David Frost: Jenrick has the right ideas to rebuild our party – here's how I'd make them happen

David Frost was the chief Brexit negotiator and a minister in Boris Johnson's government. He is now a member of the Conservative Party.

The consequences for the country of the Conservative Party's election defeat have become painful in recent weeks. But we ourselves have not yet fully adjusted to opposition. It is of course essential to attack the Labour Party on a daily basis, and we could do that more usefully. But the most important task before us is to get our party back on its feet.

This is an immense task that requires a real change of mentality. It is less important to discuss the details of policy, as if we still held the levers of government, than to concentrate on the things that are really under our control as an opposition: that is, to clarify once again the principles that our party defends, to reform its apparatus and thus ensure that it is once again fit to govern.

As I wroteelsewhereI believe Robert Jenrick is the only candidate who understands all of these things, who understands the depth of our problems as a party and who has a strategy to address them.

Her test in the Sunday Telegraph yesterday shows why, and not just because it echoes many of the things I have said in recent months. As he says: if we do not listen and change, the political desert awaits us.

He rightly points out that the Conservative Party needs to make clear again what principles it stands for. This is essential: for a variety of reasons, the party's political message has become blurred over the years. There is virtually no political view, however outlandish, that no one in the party can defend, and it is very difficult to see what a traditional Conservative like Sir John Hayes has in common with someone like Alicia Kearns. We need to refocus.

That is why Jenricks’ ten principles, as set out yesterday, are so important. I agree with all of them. They are real principles – on the nation state (so essential to maintaining meaningful democracy and national cohesion), on sovereignty, on defence, on being a party for the whole country, and many others.

Policies flow from this, of course, and he lists a few; it is particularly good to see him stressing the need for NHS reform. But the truth is that we do not know what the policy and political environment will be in 2028 or 2029. The current details could easily become outdated. The key is to have a clear idea of ​​the principles that we stand for and that we will apply in government.

This is not just intellectualisation. Too many members of the Conservative Party are dismissive of principles and see the party only as a means of retaining power. Recent years have shown the limits of this approach.

I can tell you from my own experience that if you don't have clear principles, you get lost in government. You don't have a guiding star, you get easily distracted and get bogged down in bureaucracy, feeling that it's all too difficult, and you end up losing your way. Only a clear vision of what you're trying to accomplish allows you to motivate and control the bureaucracy and get things done.

In other words, if you don't have principles, you don't live by them. That's what happened.

What I believe the Party should stand for is simple: the Conservative Party exists to maintain the national independence of the United Kingdom and its governing institutions; to uphold our traditions, history and culture; to keep us safe through adequate defence, control of our borders and the maintenance of law and order; to increase our prosperity through a market economy, by promoting land ownership, reducing the size of the State and preventing government from preying on individuals and businesses; and to promote liberty, freedom of speech and equality before the law for all British citizens.

It is also, in fact, a summary of Jenrick's principles. As he wrote on this site: the foundation of a Conservative revival and of any successful programme of government is a clear statement of the fundamental truths that small-c Conservatives believe in.

Of course, it is useless to have such principles if we do not implement them. That is where Party reform comes in. In my experience, Party members, those who have remained after the demoralisation of the last two years, are generally staunch conservatives and have little doubt about what the Party should stand for. Reform – or rather, as Robert said, rebuild[ding] The Party, from the grassroots, as a mass movement, must fully involve its members.

This must involve a better approach to candidate selection. As Robert wrote, the central party must play a role in selecting and setting minimum standards for potential candidates, but beyond that, local associations must have much more power to decide who they want to represent them – and, personally, I would argue, to recall MPs if they fail to uphold these fundamental conservative truths in their daily work.

I am less worried than others about the risk, as some see it, that this will result in the selection of an endless series of local councillors obsessed with local issues. That will happen sometimes, and it should happen sometimes.

But I think that the repeated selection of local personalities is, very often, in itself, a way of giving the finger to the central party, the only credible way to show resistance to the diktat of the central party. As is often the case, freedom and debate will, in my opinion, give better results.

That said, we can be more confident about positive results if we can reinvigorate the Party more broadly. As Robert writes: we need to breathe life into the Party by giving it a renewed role and respect for its members. We need to increase membership again and especially attract more young people. We need new paid permanent officers and a proper Party structure in the localities.

CCHQ needs to be fundamentally reformed: the current toxic relationship between the centre and local associations needs to be ended, and it needs to be made clear again that the centre is the servant of the whole party, not its master. There are many ways to ensure that this happens – but it must happen.

The task before us is immense. But it must be undertaken, in the interests not only of the Party, but of the entire country. To develop a strategy for a return to power: to define the principles we defend, to apply them correctly, to develop an implementation plan on the basis of these principles, and to reinvigorate the Party throughout the country.

This is how you succeed. It will take time and there are no shortcuts. But it is possible – and I believe Jenrick is the perfect person to do it.