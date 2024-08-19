Imran Khan's party denounces changes to election tribunals appointed by Punjab Supreme Court





Islamabad: The party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has accused the Election Commission of Pakistan of trying to tamper with the election tribunals in Punjab province, appointed by the chief justice of the Lahore High Court to settle election disputes.

The election tribunals in Punjab, appointed by the chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), have not been allowed to function. On the other hand, the election tribunals in other provinces have been functioning as per the list provided by the respective presiding judges, advocate Salman Akram Raja, a senior leader of Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Sunday.

Criticising the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Raja said at a press conference that the people of Pakistan cannot forget the February 8 general elections where the worst fraud took place, Geo News reported on Monday.

Khan and his party claimed that the February 8 general elections witnessed the mother of all frauds and termed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as mandate thieves.

In the elections, Nawaz Sharif's PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto's PPP each won fewer seats than the 92 won by independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI. The two parties, along with four other smaller parties, entered into a post-election alliance in a tit-for-tat deal, denying Khan's party the chance to form a government.

Raja had filed a review petition in the Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking to make the election tribunals in Punjab functional.

A larger five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan would also hear the ECP's appeal against the LHC judgment appointing eight election tribunals in Punjab to settle election disputes of the February 8 general elections, according to the Geo News report.

It is Punjab that they (the government) fear the most, said Raja, who lost his election from Lahore's NA-128, asserting that many bridges would collapse if the tribunals appointed by the LHC chief justice heard the disputes.

According to the report, the PTI leader said that whoever creates differences between the institutions and the people is the enemy of Pakistan.

Another PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi, who also lost the Multan NA-151 seat, said the strength of democracy lies in women representation, regretting that only three women leaders represent the party in Parliament.

On July 4, the Supreme Court had stayed the LHC judgment and its notification regarding the appointment of eight election tribunals in Punjab. The stay was in effect till the end of consultations between the LHC chairman and the ECP.

Separately, President Asif Ali Zardari on July 9 approved the Election Amendment Bill, 2024, authorizing the election watchdog to appoint retired high court judges to election tribunals.

Under the amendment to the Election Act, 2017, the ECP would not need to consult the respective chief justices for appointment of retired judges as election tribunals.

