Jokowi reshuffles cabinet weeks before stepping down – Politics





Resident Joko “Jokowi” Widodo reshuffled his cabinet on Monday, weeks before he resigns, in a bid to smooth the transition to his successor, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, his office said. Jokowi will hand over the reins in October, leaving with sky-high approval ratings thanks to an economic record that has generated steady growth as he emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi on Monday morning swore in the new ministers of law and human rights, energy and mineral resources and investment, as well as the new director of the Food and Drug Agency and the head of the newly established National Nutrition Agency. Former investment minister Bahlil Lahadalia will be the new energy minister, while former ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani will be the new investment minister. Both men campaigned for Prabowo during his presidential campaign. Jokowi also appointed Dadan Hindayana, a professor at the Bogor Ministry of Agriculture and a member of Prabowo's campaign team, to head the new National Nutrition Agency, which will implement Prabowo's “Free Nutritious Meals” program, which will provide free meals to millions of students. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times a week, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. to subscribe to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more Newsletter Hasan Nasbi, Prabowo's spokesman, was appointed head of the presidential communications body. The appointments “are necessary to prepare and support the transition of government so that it functions well, smoothly and effectively,” Ari Dwipayana, a presidential palace official, said in a statement. “The appointments of these ministers… and heads of agencies are necessary to facilitate a smooth, orderly and effective transition of government,” the coordinator of the special office of the president, Ari Dwipayana, said in a statement. The national nutrition agency was created to help Prabowo deliver on his key campaign promise: a multibillion-dollar pledge to provide free meals to schoolchildren. Yunarto Wijaya, executive director of the Charta Politika research institute, said the new ministers would be “Prabowo's people” approved by Jokowi. “There are probably political nuances, in addition to the transition objective,” he said. Last week, in his final state of the nation address, Jokowi praised his government's record on the economy, development and infrastructure construction. The Indonesian leader served the maximum two terms possible in a decade in power after defeating Prabowo twice in elections in 2014 and 2019. Prabowo won with Jokowi's eldest son as his running mate, prompting accusations of nepotism. The defense chief has soared in the polls thanks to the support of Jokowi and his progeny, as well as his commitment to continuing popular economic policies. But a key project of Jokowi's legacy – a planned $32 billion investment project in Kalimantan – remains mired in construction delays and financing problems.

