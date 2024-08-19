Chinese, Vietnamese leaders meet in Beijing





Vietnamese President To Lam met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss Vietnam-China relations, which are a top priority. This is the Vietnamese leader's first official visit. Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with newly-elected Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing on Monday, the latter's first state visit since taking office, China's official Xinhua news agency reported. The two communist neighbors have well-developed economic and trade relations. The meeting between the two senior officials reflects close ties between them, despite occasional border disputes in the South China Sea. “China has always regarded Vietnam as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and supports Vietnam in adhering to the Party's leadership, choosing the socialist path suited to its national conditions, and deepening the cause of socialist reform and modernization,” Xi said at the meeting. “I believe our road will become wider as we move forward,” the Chinese leader was quoted as saying by Xinhua. He stressed the establishment of good working relations and personal friendship with Lam. This is Lam's first official trip. China said last week that the choice of the country fully reflects the importance it attaches to developing ties between the two parties and the two countries. Lam's visit will include meetings with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and other senior Chinese officials. He arrived in the southern Chinese province of Guangzhou on Sunday for a three-day visit. In Guangzhou, he visited some places where former President Ho Chi Minh carried out revolutionary activities. Last December, China and Vietnam signed more than a dozen agreements during Xi's visit to Vietnam. The agreements cover strengthening railway cooperation and development as well as investment in various fields. The two countries also discussed establishing communication to handle unexpected incidents in the South China Sea, a region rich in energy resources. In a joint statement, the two countries agreed to work on cross-border rail connectivity. They named three rail projects, including one linking the port city of Haiphong through the mountainous Lao Cai region in northwest Vietnam. Another potential project would link two coastal cities to Haiphong. The statement also mentioned continued support for railway companies to further cooperate to improve the efficiency of Vietnamese goods transiting through China. Other topics discussed were China's flagship infrastructure program and the Belt and Road Initiative. Investment cooperation in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, digital economy, green development and other areas were also highlighted. China and Vietnam established diplomatic ties in 1950 and established a comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation in 2008, which was jointly strengthened five years later to extend to more international and regional issues of common concern. (With contributions from Reuters)

